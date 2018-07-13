Aide to French President Emmanuel Macron caught beating protester in video

French President Emmanuel Macron faced criticism on Wednesday, after Le Monde newspaper published what it said was a video of one of his top security officers hitting a protester online.

Macron's office said Alexandre Benalla was suspended from his position for two weeks over the filmed incident, which shows Benalla wearing a police helmet and hitting a demonstrator with other police officers on May 1.

Labor unions hold demonstrations every year on May Day in France, which often lead to police involvement.

Benalla, who has previously worked as bodyguard, is not a policeman but had been given permission to "observe police operations" during a day-off for the May 1 public holiday, said presidential palace spokesman Bruno Roger-Petit.

"Clearly, he went beyond this ... he was immediately summoned by the president's chief of staff and given a 15-day suspension. This comes as a punishment for unacceptable behavior," Roger-Petit said.

In addition to the suspension in May, Benalla was also transferred out of his job organizing security for Macron's trips, a punishment opposition MPs seemed to think was too lenient.

Gilbert Collard, deputy leader of Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party, posted the video at the center of the controversy on Twitter.

'A double standard'

Richard Ferrand, a senior MP from Macron's party and key figure in his campaign team, said "it was not a close aide, it's someone who was responsible for security of the president during the election campaign and then joined the Elysee."

But opposition MPs were quick to suggest there had been a cover up and raised questions over why the incident had not been taken to the police when it was revealed in May.

"This video is shocking. Today, we have the feeling that in Macron's entourage, one is above the law. It is obvious that Macron has to speak up about this," Laurent Wauquiez, president of conservative opposition party Les Republicains told Europe 1 radio.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said there was "a double standard" in how Benalla had been treated compared to any ordinary French citizen.

Alexis Corbiere, an MP for the hard-left France Unbowed party, said Benalla "deserves to be punished with a prison sentence, at least a suspended sentence and with very heavy sanctions."

