 Aid group: World leaders ′squabbling like children′ as 660,000 people displaced | News | DW | 22.05.2020

News

Aid group: World leaders 'squabbling like children' as 660,000 people displaced

The Norwegian Refugee Council slammed members of the UN Security Council for employing "kindergarten politics" at a time of global crisis. Hundreds of thousands have had to flee from their homes during a global pandemic.

Displaced Congolese fleeing conflict (Getty Images/AFP/P. Moore)

More than 660,000 people have been forced to flee their homes since March due to ongoing conflicts, a top international aid group said on Friday, despite UN calls for ceasefires in light of the devastating coronavirus pandemic. 

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said that 19 countries are the most affected, with the highest number by far coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where violence related to a contested election in 2018 as well as unrelated armed militia groups remains ongoing.

'Not the time for kindergarten politics'

"At a time when health experts tell us to stay at home, men with guns are forcing hundreds of thousands out of their homes and into extreme vulnerability," said the NRC's Secretary-General Jan Egeland.

Without naming any specific countries, Egeland had strong words for UN Security Council members like China and the US, who have spent the past few months trading accusations related to the pandemic.

"While people are being displaced and killed, powerful members of the UN Security Council squabble like children in a sandbox," Egeland said. 

Read more: Africa: When closed borders become a problem

Watch video 01:46

Tensions mount in Eastern DR Congo

He called on world leaders to "rise to the occasion" and issue a joint call for warring factions to declare temporary truces in order to let governments and health services deal with the global health crisis.

"Now is not the time for kindergarten politics," he added.

Since March, more than 440,000 people have been displaced in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to clashes between armed groups and the military. Some 24,000 people have had to flee in Yemen as a result of the ongoing war there, despite a vow from Saudi Arabia to implement a ceasefire. Other affected countries included Chad, Niger, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Myanmar.

es/mm (AFP, AP)

