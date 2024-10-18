  1. Skip to content
Aid agencies: Gaza Strip remains at risk of famine

David Sincock
October 18, 2024

More than a year into the war between Israel and Hamas militant group, aid agencies are warning that Gaza is still facing a high risk of famine. About 1.84 million people across the Gaza Strip are living through high levels of acute food insecurity.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lx86
