Aid agencies: Gaza Strip remains at risk of famine

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesAid agencies: Gaza Strip remains at risk of famineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesDavid Sincock10/18/2024October 18, 2024More than a year into the war between Israel and Hamas militant group, aid agencies are warning that Gaza is still facing a high risk of famine. About 1.84 million people across the Gaza Strip are living through high levels of acute food insecurity.https://p.dw.com/p/4lx86Advertisement