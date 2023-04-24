AI: Who will win the global race for domination?

Artificial Intelligence is transforming our world and the race for domination has begun. Big technology companies like Microsoft, Google and Baidu are competing to launch language models that will shape the future of online search. Meanwhile, major economic powers like the United States and China are rushing to shore up their AI might, including in the area of defense, where autonomous weapons systems are coming under increasing scrutiny. In this video, we explore the impact sophisticated language models like OpenAI`s ChatGPT will have on how we interact with the world and the dangers they pose to civil society. We also investigate the use of Artificial Intelligence in warfare and examine how democratic and authoritarian regimes are vying for power in the development of autonomous weapons systems. Finally, we look at the question of regulation, and at how the European Union's AI Act aims to ensure AI remains a force of good. Fundamentally, who holds the power in the world of AI? Is it big technology companies? Governments? Research institutions?

