Ai Weiwei thrown out of Munich gallery

The Chinese artist was asked to leave the Haus der Kunst (House of Art) after voicing support for staff facing redundancy. Ai fled to Germany after his human rights activism landed him in jail in his native China.
A German contemporary art gallery on Friday asked Chinese artist Ai Weiwei to leave after he staged a spontaneous protest on social media during one of its exhibitions.
The Haus der Kunst (House of Art), which is based in the southern city of Munich, said the human rights activist had voiced support for gallery employees affected by the organization's restructuring program.
Ai posted to Instagram a picture of himself "debating" feared redundancies with Haus der Kunst director Bernhard Spies.
Read more: Ai Weiwei: 'Refugee crisis is a political tool for populists'
The gallery said in a statement that its restructuring was a sensitive topic and asked: "for understanding that public events on the grounds of the [current] exhibition are not possible without prior discussion with the management."
Overhaul planned
Germany's DPA news agency reported that the Haus der Kunst, which was opened by Adolf Hitler in 1937, has long had financial problems and is looking to outsource several staff members.
In 2017, the gallery brought in a new commercial director to help stem the financial losses and devise a new business strategy.
Once used to exhibit Nazi propaganda, the gallery is also no stranger to controversy in recent times after allegations of sexual harassment and the 2017 firing of an employee who was a Scientologist. The German state of Bavaria, which funds the gallery, does not recognize Scientology as a religion and is suspicious of its motives.
Read more: 'China is in uncharted territory with Hong Kong protests': Ai Weiwei
The 60-year-old Ai, meanwhile, has been an open critic of the lack of democracy and human rights in his native China. In 2011, he was charged with tax evasion and placed under house arrest for four years.
He later fled to Berlin where he established a studio.
Ai's art was exhibited at the Haus der Kunst about 10 years ago.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
One of China's best-known artists and government critics, Ai Weiwei, says workers have demolished his studio in Beijing. He said the demolition occurred without notice. (04.08.2018)
Producers of the film 'Berlin, I Love You' have cited Chinese influence as the reason they cut Ai Weiwei's segment. The artist told DW that the Berlin International Film Festival suggested his section be removed. (18.02.2019)
Munich's Haus der Kunst is facing turbulent times once again, with the resignation of artistic director Okwui Enwezor. What will the future hold for the renowned institution? (05.06.2018)
One of Munich's most important art galleries may have been undermined by the Church of Scientology. Leaked documents suggest a Scientologist personnel manager applied psychological pressure on workers. (03.03.2017)
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei has told DW that Beijing could "crush" Hong Kong protesters anytime. The two sides have reached a deadlock in the conflict, he said. (07.08.2019)
In an interview with DW, China's dissident artist Ai Weiwei has said that some groups are trying to incite hatred against immigrants in Germany and Europe, and that the world needs to rethink the idea of humanity. (25.12.2018)