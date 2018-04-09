Ai Weiwei thrown out of Munich gallery

A German contemporary art gallery on Friday asked Chinese artist Ai Weiwei to leave after he staged a spontaneous protest on social media during one of its exhibitions.

The Haus der Kunst (House of Art), which is based in the southern city of Munich, said the human rights activist had voiced support for gallery employees affected by the organization's restructuring program.

Ai posted to Instagram a picture of himself "debating" feared redundancies with Haus der Kunst director Bernhard Spies.

Read more: Ai Weiwei: 'Refugee crisis is a political tool for populists'

Watch video 01:47 Share Ai Weiwei opens new exhibition Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3IcrS Artist Ai Weiwei opens his largest European show ever

The gallery said in a statement that its restructuring was a sensitive topic and asked: "for understanding that public events on the grounds of the [current] exhibition are not possible without prior discussion with the management."

Overhaul planned

Germany's DPA news agency reported that the Haus der Kunst, which was opened by Adolf Hitler in 1937, has long had financial problems and is looking to outsource several staff members.

In 2017, the gallery brought in a new commercial director to help stem the financial losses and devise a new business strategy.

Once used to exhibit Nazi propaganda, the gallery is also no stranger to controversy in recent times after allegations of sexual harassment and the 2017 firing of an employee who was a Scientologist. The German state of Bavaria, which funds the gallery, does not recognize Scientology as a religion and is suspicious of its motives.

Read more: 'China is in uncharted territory with Hong Kong protests': Ai Weiwei

The 60-year-old Ai, meanwhile, has been an open critic of the lack of democracy and human rights in his native China. In 2011, he was charged with tax evasion and placed under house arrest for four years.

He later fled to Berlin where he established a studio.

Ai's art was exhibited at the Haus der Kunst about 10 years ago.

How Chinese art became political Ai Weiwei: "Mao" (1986) Chairman Mao died in 1976. His death also marked the end of the Cultural Revolution. In the mid-1980s, modern artists started experimenting with the figure of Mao in their imagery - which at that time was still associated with considerable risks. Inspired by Andy Warhol's work, Ai Weiwei approached China's difficult relationship with Mao, the icon of the Cultural Revolution, in his "Mao Images."

How Chinese art became political Geng Jianyi: "Two people under a light" Geng Jianyi (born 1962) was one of the big avant-garde names in China's modern art scene. He was part of one of the 179 artists' groups that formed during the 1980s. For his thesis, he painted not this but another couple, but the painting was rejected as being too "cold," as it did not correspond to the positive image of the socialist person that the regime wanted to perpetuate. Geng died in 2017.

How Chinese art became political Wang Guangyi: "Great Criticism" (1992) Wang Guangyi (born 1957), was part of the "Group of the North" in the late 1980s, a group that focused extensively on Western philosophy writings. With his skilful combination of propaganda art from the Cultural Revolution with Pop Art aesthetics, his works became known as "Political Pop". "Great Criticism" is his best-known and -paradoxically - most commercially successful series.

How Chinese art became political Yue Minjun: laughing grimaces Yue Minjun (born 1962) is also considered as a leader in China's avant-garde movement. He has long become one of those Chinese stars featured at international auctions. One can recognize his own facial features in his signature laughing grimaces. After the events on Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989, his "Cynical Realism" approach helped shape the direction of the socio-critical artist movement.

How Chinese art became political Fang Lijun: Cynical Realism Born in 1963, painter and woodcutter Fang Lijun was featured at the groundbreaking exhibition "China Avant-Garde" in Beijing in 1989. He later developed his trademark style with his bald men against the backdrop of the sea or the sky. His imagery became the epitome of a new awakening in Chinese art. His works show people looking bored and angry at the same time - a reflection on Chinese society.

How Chinese art became political Feng Mengbo: "The Great Chairman" "The Great Chairman" shakes hands with his doppelganger in this work by Feng Mengbo. Feng was born in Beijing in 1966, when the Cultural Revolution started. Even as a student, the video and installation artist used his imagery to deal in a subversive manner with China's revolutionary idol. Feng has continued to recycle images from the Mao era in his videos and animations.

How Chinese art became political Zeng Fanzhi: "The Last Supper" (2001) Zeng Fanzhis' painting "The Last Supper" measures four meters in width and has fetched a record sum of $23.3 million at an auction for Asian art in Hong Kong in 2013. In Zeng's work, which is modeled after Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, Jesus' disciples have all been replaced with pioneers wearing red scarves. Only "Judas" is seen wear a western tie - a reference to China's turn to capitalism.

How Chinese art became political Cao Fei: "Live in RMB City" (2009) Cao Fei is one of China's most recognized media artists, who is always represented in important international exhibitions on Chinese art. Her works often present a subjective mixture of fiction and documentation. This is how she addresses the fast pace of urban life in China, while also highlighting the impact of the latest technologies on people as well as their social consequences.

How Chinese art became political Huang Yongping: "Leviathanation" (2011) Huang Yongping (born 1954), is one of the earliest artists of the Chinese avant-garde. In 1986, he co-founded the group "Xiamen Dada", whose members were known for publicly burning their paintings after exhibitions. In 1989, he was one of the first Chinese artists to take part in an art show in France at the Centre Pompidou. After June 4, 1989, he stayed in Paris, where he still lives to this day.

How Chinese art became political "Nut Brother" in Beijing (2015) Wang Renzheng a.k.a. "Nut Brother" spent 100 days in Beijing in 2015 to collect the smog-related dust particles from the air using an industrial vacuum cleaner. The artist from Shenzhen later mixed the particles with clay and baked this mixtures in a factory to form bricks. Air pollution at your fingertips - that is his commentary on the relationship between man and nature. Author: Sabine Peschel (ss)



Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.