AI: Europe, US choose diverging paths

While the EU is implementing sweeping rules to ensure user safety and accountability, U.S. President Donald Trump is rolling back protections and giving more influence to the tech industry.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and societies, the United States and the European Union are increasingly at odds over how to regulate it.

The rapid rise of AI is enabling computers to autonomously perform tasks that once depended on human intelligence. This opens up vast opportunities from personalized medicine to addressing global challenges such as the climate crisis. But it also poses significant risks, from job displacement to biased technologies to potential abuse in areas such as surveillance.

While the EU is rolling out a comprehensive AI rulebook to ensure user safety and accountability, the United States under President Donald Trump is moving in the opposite direction, loosening restrictions and empowering tech industry figures to influence policy.

"In the U.S., we're seeing a clear shift away from emphasizing user safety," said Lisa Soder, a senior policy researcher at the information technology think tank Interface in Berlin.

Trump is increasingly changing the country's approach to AI regulation to prioritize national security and industry interests, she told DW: "'America-first AI' is just very big right now."

The influence of Big Tech

From his first day in office, it became clear just how much influence Trump and his new administration are willing to give the industry over how AI is regulated.

His inauguration as the 47th president was attended by tech billionaires, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who were prominently seated in the second row directly behind Trump's family.

Trump's inauguration was attended by the who's who of the American tech industry Image: Saul Loeb/REUTERS

That same day, Trump rescinded an executive order issued by his predecessor, Joe Biden, dismantling several AI protections and initiatives put in place during Biden's administration.

In the days that followed, Trump invited Altman, as well as the CEOs of tech companies SoftBank and Oracle, to the White House to announce what he described as "by far the largest AI infrastructure project in history.” Over the next four years, the megaproject, dubbed Stargate, will invest up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure, including data centers.

"It's all taking place here in America," Trump told reporters.

He also signed an executive order to develop an "AI Action Plan" within 180 days. The plan aims to "to sustain and enhance America’s dominance in AI."

While the details of this policy remain unclear, it is widely expected to give tech giants significant freedom to develop new AI technology. The policy is also likely to reduce requirements for companies to mitigate risks as they develop everyday applications.

Will the EU remain true to its 'safety first' approach?

This hands-off approach to AI regulation stands in stark contrast to the regulatory environment on the other side of the Atlantic.

There, the EU's landmark Artificial Intelligence Act became law last summer. Its goal is to protect EU citizens from the potential harms of AI without stifling innovation. To achieve this balancing act, the AI Act imposes a range of rules and requirements on AI systems, from minimal to high, depending on the risk they pose to users' fundamental rights.

The EU's AI Act imposes strict rules on high-risk applications, such as certain uses of facial recognition software Image: David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images

But while proponents of strict rules applaud the EU for this approach, calling it necessary to protect users, critics say it will put European companies at a disadvantage to their competitors overseas.

At the same time, as authorities in Brussels and member states set up offices and staff teams to enforce the rules, a debate is unfolding over how regulators will interpret the new laws.

"In the EU, we're also seeing a shift in sentiment and a lot of uncertainty about what's really feasible and how ambitious the EU can be with its rules — for example, what kind of information they can require from companies," Soder said.

The global race for AI

Experts expect Trump's presidency to have a lasting impact on the global race for AI: the international competition among nations and companies to develop and deploy cutting-edge AI technology that will give them economic, military, and strategic advantages.

So far, the United States is the clear frontrunner, dominating both AI research and investment as the home of tech giants such as Google, Meta, Apple, and OpenAI. But China and its companies, ranked second in AI development, have been making rapid progress.

The rapid rise of a low-cost chatbot built by Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has made headlines Image: CFOTO/picture alliance

In recent years, efforts to develop internationally binding rules and guardrails for AI technology have been largely unsuccessful. Now, with Trump in the White House, they seem less likely than ever.

Even the voluntary commitments to the safe development and use of AI that many major tech companies have made in the past now seem up in the air, Soder said. When many CEOs meet with world leaders in Paris on February 10 and 11 for the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit hosted by the French government, it will be interesting to see how much they stick to them, she added.

"In the past, companies have promised to do a lot of work in the name of safety and trustworthiness," she said. "Now that the geopolitical situation has changed, this summit will be a really important test to see if they will continue to do that."

Edited by Kyra Levine