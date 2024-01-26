AI in Schools – Pros and Cons

AI in Schools – Pros and ConsJanuary 26, 2024
What role can AI tools like ChatGPT play in education? Critically questioning the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence – and learning how to use it effectively – is an important skill for today’s students to learn.
Why learning to write by hand is still important for kids
Even in an age of smartphones, tablets and computers, children should learn to write quickly and fluently by hand. Many find it difficult, but it's worth the effort! Practicing handwriting has a range of effects on coordination and the brain.
College pressure - How to reduce exam stress
College time and exam periods can be hard and stressful. Many students even suffer from exam anxiety or blank out in tests. Here is why and what you can do about it.
Success in failure – how setbacks make you more resilient
Everyone fails sometimes, but some cope with failure better than others. Researcher Isabella Helmreich, who studies how people can learn to be more resilient, says resilience is not just a characteristic, but a process that can be trained.
Viewer's question: What can we learn from spiders?
Spider silk is much finer than human hair, more elastic than nylon, stronger than steel – and can now be produced artificially. This week's viewer question comes from Jorge Enrique J. from El Salvador.
