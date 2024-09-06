AI in Border Control: Helpful or Harmful?September 6, 2024
How do autonomous drones benefit border protection?
Could AI-controlled drones secure the EU’s borders? There have already been various tests. The drones can detect people and cars and automatically track them. If someone approaches the border, border guards are informed.
AI drones and data collection
Smart drones and other AI systems can recognize our faces and collect a lot of data about us. That’s why experts are calling for better rules for data protection in AI-based border control.
AI as a border control assistant
The EU aims to better control migration: with smart lie detectors, AI-based dialect analysis to determine speakers’ origins or an AI assistant that asses whether a migrant might present a safety threat.
Can AI predict migration flows?
How many people will be forced to flee their homes due to wars or natural disasters? A Danish AI can forecast statistics over years.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 07.09.2024 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 07.09.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 07.09.2024 – 10.15 UTC
SAT 07.09.2024 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 07.09.2024 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 07.09.2024 – 21.15 UTC
SUN 08.09.2024 – 07:15 UTC
SUN 08.09.2024 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 08.09.2024 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 08.09.2024 – 18:15 UTC
MON 09.09.2024 – 06:15 UTC
MON 09.09.2024 – 08:30 UTC
TUE 10.09.2024 – 12:45 UTC
TUE 10.09.2024 – 21:45 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4