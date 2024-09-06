AI in Border Control: Helpful or Harmful?

Autonomous drones that detect and track people along the border are being researched along the European and US borders. Critics see issues with this plan – and not just ethical ones.

Flying drones in a border area Image: DW

How do autonomous drones benefit border protection?

Could AI-controlled drones secure the EU’s borders? There have already been various tests. The drones can detect people and cars and automatically track them. If someone approaches the border, border guards are informed.

AI drones and data collection

Smart drones and other AI systems can recognize our faces and collect a lot of data about us. That’s why experts are calling for better rules for data protection in AI-based border control.

Borderpassing in Mexico Image: VCG/IMAGO

AI as a border control assistant

The EU aims to better control migration: with smart lie detectors, AI-based dialect analysis to determine speakers’ origins or an AI assistant that asses whether a migrant might present a safety threat.

Can AI predict migration flows?

How many people will be forced to flee their homes due to wars or natural disasters? A Danish AI can forecast statistics over years.

