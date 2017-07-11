Ahmaud Arbery's killers found guilty of federal hate-crimes

Three white men charged in the killing of Black man Ahmaud Arbery in the southern US state of Georgia were found guilty federal hate crimes on Tuesday.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty of violating Arbery's civil rights because of his race, as well as attempted kidnapping.

The McMichaels were also convicted of a federal firearms charge in the deadly 2020 encounter.

All three men hadalready been convicted of state murder charges and sentenced to life in prison.

Murder caught on video

Arbery was jogging in a mostly white neighborhood in the Georgian port city of Brunswick in February last year when he was fatally shot.

The McMichaels grabbed their guns and chased Arbery, who was unarmed, in a pickup truck and shot the 25-year-old. Bryan recorded cellphone video as he joined them in the pursuit.

The men claimed they had killed the unarmed jogger in self-defense.

Arbery's killing, along with the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, were among the crimes which sparked massive anti-racism demonstrations in the US in the summer of 2020 under the Black Lives Matter movement.

lo/nm (AP, Reuters)