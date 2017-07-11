Ahmaud Arbery's killers found guilty of federal hate-crimes

Three white men charged in the killing of Black man Ahmaud Arbery in the southern US state of Georgia were found guilty federal hate crimes on Tuesday.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan were found guilty of violating Arbery's civil rights because of his race, as well as attempted kidnapping.

The McMichaels were also convicted of a federal firearms charge in the deadly 2020 encounter. The hate-crimes conviction carries a maximum penalty of life in prison

All three men had already been convicted of state murder charges and sentenced to life in prison.

What happened during the trial?

In the latest trial, federal prosecutors argued that the men killed Arbery out of racial prejudice. They provided evidence of the three disparaged Black people in public, including racial slurs.

"All three defendants told you loud and clear, in their own words, how they feel about African Americans," prosecutor Tara Lyons told the jury Monday.

Defense attorneys contended the three didn't chase and kill Arbery because of his race but acted on the earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that Arbery had committed crimes in their neighborhood.

Arbery was jogging in a mostly white neighborhood in the Georgian port city of Brunswick in February last year when he was fatally shot.

The McMichaels grabbed their guns and chased Arbery, who was unarmed, in a pickup truck and shot the 25-year-old. Bryan recorded cellphone video as he joined them in the pursuit.

The jury made up of eight White people, three Black people and one Hispanic person took just over three hours to reach a verdict.

Plea deal rejected

"Ahmaud will continue to rest in peace. But he will now begin to rest in power,'' said Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones outside court. But, she added, "We as a family will never get victory because Ahmaud is gone forever."

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud's mother, family members and the legal team celebrates the guilty verdict.

Cooper-Jones ailed against the Department of Justice, who had initially reached a plea deal with the defendants to avoid a trial.

Before the federal trial, the McMichaels had agreed to plead guilty to the federal hate-crimes offense.

Travis McMichael even acknowledged at a federal court hearing that he singled out Arbery because of his "race and color."

The plea deal stuck with federal prosecutors would have allowed both McMichaels to spend 30 years each in federal prison, instead of state prison.

In a rare move, the court rejected the deal after Ahmaud's family implored the judge not to accept it.

Arbery's killing, along with the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, were among the crimes which sparked massive anti-racism demonstrations in the US in the summer of 2020 under the Black Lives Matter movement.

