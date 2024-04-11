Ahead of election, US political polarization is on the rise

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaAhead of election, US political polarization is on the riseTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaChristine Mhundwa11/04/2024November 4, 2024Why do so many Americans still not trust the election system, and is there a potential for violence of the kind that was seen on January 6th after the last election? Bret Schafer (German Marshall Fund) speaks to DW.https://p.dw.com/p/4majdAdvertisement