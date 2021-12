The 77 Percent

Aguibou Bougabali Sanou shows his home town Bobo-Dioulasso

Burkina Faso's second-biggest city Bobo-Dioulasso is a transit hub in the region. But it's not just trucks, trains and travelers passing through. Choreographer Aguibou Bougabali Sanou shows us that his city is a hotbed for cultural exchange, food and, most importantly, dance.