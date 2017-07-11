Agriculture reformists slam 'industrialized' farming under Angela Merkel

People calling for agriculture policy reform drove tractors through Berlin and renewed their rejection of ecologically ruinous farm and food sectors as Germany enters its "super" election year.
Protesters drove one of their 30 tractors over a banner stating: "15 years of CDU agricultural policy leave traces: farmyard closures, price dumping, climate crisis," they also urged voters to press for ecological reforms in Germany's "super election year."
From the party headquarters of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative CDU, protesters then headed to the Chancellery to an outdoor display of 10,000 footprints from other reformists who had stayed home because of coronavirus safeguards.
"Cheap food is a blind alley that doesn't benefit the rural economy nor consumers," said Saskia Richartz, spokesperson for a 60-group civil society alliance, including biodynamic farmers, environmentalists and charities that want sweeping agricultural policy change.
Calling themselves "We are fed up" (Wir haben es satt), their alliance, along with its EU counterpart GoodFoodGoodFarming, has long demanded reduced animal numbers in farm stalls, less meat consumption and a halt to genetically modified foodstuffs and pesticide usage blamed for insect depletion.
Reacting to the protest, Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner accused the alliance of directing polarizing, "all or nothing" criticism at a farming sector that was modernizing through "research" and recently amended EU farm policy.
That agriculture had to become sustainable was self-evident, said Klöckner, who last August hosted EU farm ministers in Koblenz, drawing protests by GoodFoodGoodFarming advocates.
Saturday's agriculture reform protest precedes next week's online version of Berlin's traditional Green Week trade fair. Last year the event drew 27,000 protesters.
Protesters were also hoping to draw the voters' attention to agriculture policy this year, which will see several German six regional assembly elections as well as a federal parliamentary general election in September.
The first two state elections are set for March 14 in Rhineland Palatinate and Baden-Württemberg, two southwestern regions with extensive farming, forestry and winemaking. Klöckner is a former Palatinate wine promoter.
