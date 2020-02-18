 Agreement over Rheinfels Castle reached | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 28.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Agreement over Rheinfels Castle reached

A descendent of the Hohenzollern princes claimed the property belonged to his family, while the local authorities disagreed. Now an out-of-court settlement has been reached.

Burg Rheinfels bei St. Goar am Rhein (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

The long legal dispute over the ownership of Rheinfels castle in the German municipality of St. Goar has finally been resolved. On Thursday, the St. Goar city council approved an out-of-court settlement with Georg Friedrich, a descendent of the Hohenzollern princes, as mayor Falko Hönisch tol the AFP News Agency on Friday.

According to the settlement, the castle ruins will remain the property of the city, but a part of the proceeds from entry tickets will be turned over to the Kira-von-Preußen Foundation to benefit children's and youth projects in St. Goar. The yearly proceeds will depend on the number of visitors to Rheinfels Castle, but to support the foundation, the entry fee will be raised: an additional euro per adult and 50 cents per child.

Hönisch estimates that roughly €50,000 ($55,000) can be raised annually for the foundation. "Because this money is independent of the city budget, children and youth work in St. Goar is guaranteed for decades," said Hönisch.

Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia

Cooperation with the foundation is to begin on January 1, 2021, with ticket prices raised on March 1.

The Higher Regional Court in Koblenz had decided last June that Georg Friedrich, Prince of Prussia could lay no claim to Rheinfels Castle. The ruins had belonged to the prince's family until the end of World War I, were then transferred to an administrator. In 1924, the castle changed ownership again and was turned over to the city of St. Goar.

(dpa/rf)

DW recommends

German prince faces deadline to end demand for old royal possessions

Prince Georg Friedrich Ferdinand had been threatening legal action over state reparations and royal heirlooms. His ancestor's support for the Nazi party is a considerable hurdle in his aim to reclaim royal possessions. (24.07.2019)  

Upper Middle Rhine Valley – from Bingen to Koblenz

The Upper Middle Rhine Valley between Bingen and Koblenz was recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002. The committee praised the region as a "cultural landscape of great beauty." (25.06.2012)  

Related content

Kurfürst Friedrich Wilhelm von Brandenburg Reiterstandbild

Frederick William: 5 myths about one of Germany's most famous rulers 18.02.2020

Did Frederick William of Brandenburg found Prussia? Who really introduced the potato? A new biography of "the Great Elector" takes a deeper look at the life of the famous member of German royalty and debunks myths.

Deutschland Burg Rheinfels am Rhein über St. Goar

Tourist magnet Rheinfels Castle on Rhine River evades prince's claim 26.06.2019

The German town of St. Goar has owned Rheinfels Castle on the Rhine River for 95 years, but a disgruntled prince claims it is his. A Koblenz regional court has dismissed the Prince of Prussia's claim — for now.

Rechtsstreit um Burg Rheinfels

German prince faces deadline to end demand for old royal possessions 24.07.2019

Prince Georg Friedrich Ferdinand had been threatening legal action over state reparations and royal heirlooms. His ancestor's support for the Nazi party is a considerable hurdle in his aim to reclaim royal possessions.

Advertisement

Film

Mohammad Rasoulof (Reuters/S. Mahe)

Iranian filmmakers: Successful despite censorship

Directors from Iran face strict state restrictions, but they nevertheless manage to creatively bypass them. These 10 filmmakers' works have obtained international critical acclaim despite the obstacles.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

Bonn - Operngala der Deutschen Aidsstiftung (Thilo Beu)

Rising countertenor Nils Wanderer

Most afternoons, you can find 23-year-old Nils Wanderer sitting in a café and posting selfies. A few hours later, he's onstage singing classical music. Wanderer is one of the world's top young countertenors.    

Arts

Black and white photo of a young man in jeans and a t-shirt crossing a city street: Untitled 22 from the Christopher Street series, 1976 (Sunil Gupta/Hales Gallery/Barbican Art Gallery)

Masculinities: Liberation through photography

Did #MeToo manage to "kill the patriarchy" or does toxic masculinity still reign supreme? An exhibition in London explores male self-image in a globally connected era, where gender standards are constantly changing.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  