Agnes Tirop: Murdered Olympic runner buried in Kenya

The funeral of Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop took place on Saturday. It is the same day she would have turned 26.

Tirop, who represented Kenya in the Olympic games for long-distance running, was found stabbed to death in her home 10 days ago.

Her death has highlighted incidents of violence against women in the East African country.

Hundreds of mourners gathered, among them some of the country's top athletes.

"For us Kenyans, we have lost a hero," said women's 5,000-meter world champion Hellen Obiri, who had been Tirop's mentor. "I told her that, in 2022, she was to go and defend my titles and represent our country," Obiri added.

Many wore Kenya's signature red athletics shirts in honor of Tirop.

Kenyan athletes mourn during the funeral service of long-distance runner Agnes Tirop in Nandi county, Kenya

Victim's husband arrested

Kenyan police took Tirop's husband into custody last week on suspicion of murder.

According to media, on Monday a Kenyan court gave police permission to hold Ibrahim Rotich for a period of 20 days to allow for further investigation. The suspect's mental health would also be evaluated during this period.

Tirop and Rotich had shared a home in the Rift Valley Town of Iten.

The two-time world championship bronze medalist was among Kenya's brightest rising stars, having achieved fourth place in the Tokyo Olympics in the 5,000 meters.

In her latest achievement, in September Tirop smashed the women's world record for the 10 kilometers at an event held in Germany in a time of 30:01.

