Agnes Tirop: Murdered Olympic runner buried in Kenya

The funeral of Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop took place on Saturday. It is the same day she would have turned 26.

Tirop who represented Kenya in the Olympic games for long-distance running was found stabbed to death in her home 10 days ago.

Her death has highlighted incidents of violence against women in the east African country.

Hundreds of mourners gathered, among them some of the country's top athletes.

"For us Kenyans, we have lost a hero," women's 5,000m world champion Hellen Obiri said. "I told her that in 2022, she was to go and defend my titles and represent our country," said a tearful Obiri who was also the slain athlete's mentor.

Many wore Kenya's signature red athletics shirts in honour of the fallen athlete.

Kenyan athletes mourn during the funeral service of long-distance runner Agnes Tirop in Nandi county, Kenya

Victim's husband arrested

Kenyan police took the athletes husband into custody last week on suspicion of murder.

According to local media, on Monday, a Kenyan court gave police permission to hold Ibrahim Rotich for a period of 20 days to allow for further investigation. The suspect's mental health would also be evaluated during this period.

Tirop and Rotich had shared a home in the Rift Valley Town of Iten.

The double world championship bronze-medalist was among Kenya's brightest rising stars, having achieved fourth place in the Tokyo Olympics in the 5,000 meters.

In her latest achievement, just last month Tirop smashed the women's world record for the 10km run at an event held in Germany in a time of 30:01

kb/rt(AFP, Reuters)