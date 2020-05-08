After WWII, German POWs were enlisted to rebuild France

French units lost out to US soldiers in the last meters of the race to reach Adolf Hitler's destroyed Alpine headquarters, the Berghof. But French troops in southern Germany in early May 1945 nonetheless made good progress, capturing one town after the other.

After four years of Nazi occupation, France, under General Charles de Gaulle, joined the ultimately victorious Allied powers in 1944. And the country made sure the defeated German nation was made aware of this status. In the Bavarian town of Oberstdorf, de Gaulle personally inspected the victory parade in mid-May.

French forces had already sent 800 German soldiers captured during fighting in the region back to France, where more than 100 POW camps had been set up across the country. When the first trains carrying the Germans crossed the border, they were met by a wave of hate.

De Gaulle at the Arc de Triomphe following four years of the Nazi occupation of Paris

"They were taken to France in cattle cars," said Fabien Theofilakis, a 44-year-old historian who teaches at the Pantheon-Sorbonne University in Paris. "During the stops en route, they were spat upon or beaten up by the local people." Theofilakis is the author of Les prisonniers de guerre allemands: France, 1944-1949, a history of German POWs in France — a topic that was underresearched for decades in both countries until his book was published in 2014 .

Substitute for compensation

As the occupier of France during the war years, Nazi Germany required almost 650,000 French people to work across the border during World War II, where they came into contact with their German hosts mostly through agricultural labor. In 1945, the shoe was clearly on the other foot. France's government enlisted as many German POWs as possible to work on the reconstruction of France. The situation was unlike that after World War I, when France's government had demanded mostly financial reparations from Germany.

Authorities in France had reckoned they would have the assistance of more than 2 million former German soldiers, but ultimately they had to make do with 1 million. Seventy percent of them came from POW camps administered by the United States.

In 1945, France's government sought to rejoin the ranks of the major global powers, but could scarcely meet domestic needs. It quickly became apparent that France was overstretched by the huge number of POWs. "The country's food supply at the time was catastrophic," Theofilakis said. For the POWs, there was even less food and clothing. It is estimated that 40,000 former German soldiers died. Others perished working in mines or clearing the land mines that Germany's Wehrmacht had left in France during the war. Theofilakis believes that the general shortages and postwar confusion was a larger factor in the treatment of the German POWs than hate or a desire for revenge.

Longtime prisoners

Some German POWs had it better in France than they would have in their war-ravaged home country. This was initially the case for the hundreds of thousands of former German soldiers who worked in agriculture. They were given more to eat and had close contact with French people. "For my research, I spoke with many former prisoners of war," Theofilakis said. "When the German prisoners of war became a part of everyday life for the French, they were suddenly no longer the hated 'boche' but had a name and a face. That made a lot of difference." ("Boche," short for "alboche" — a portmanteau of the French words for German and cabbage — was slang for the Nazi regime's soldiers who occupied the country during World War II.)

Everyday life in the camps also improved. Civil authorities took over control from the military, which led to new freedoms for POWs. Educational opportunities were created — especially in camps for officers. For example, in the Larzac camp in the Massif Central region, where several former German soldiers from Oberstdorf were interned, the POWs set up workshops, libraries and their own university.

Though the Geneva Convention stipulated that POWs should be returned quickly to their home countries, there was no foreseeable end to imprisonment for the former German soldiers in France. Things began to move when the United States started to exert pressure, as it would need the support of western Germany in the looming Cold War against the Soviet Union. Under massive pressure from the United States, in 1947 French officials told the German POWs that the last of them would be able to return home by the end of 1948.

But French officials did not want to completely relinquish the supply of cheap labor, which, according to a study from the 1970s, was responsible for 2.3% of gross domestic product. They offered the former German soldiers the chance to stay on in France — paid. Almost 137,000, many of them from eastern Germany, thus received the status of civilian workers.

Germany POWs head to the French coast to look for the Wehrmacht's land mines

Cornerstone of reconciliation

There were still 30,000-40,000 former Wehrmacht soldiers living in France in the 1950s. Many of them had binational families and children.

Theofilakis believes that the experience of being POWs had a lasting effect. "The best thing that the French provided was the experience of living among the French," he said. "The Germans could see in everyday life that the propaganda of the Nazi regime about the French was devoid of reality."

But, ultimately, it was the politicians who would have to reconcile — and that took years. On January 22, 1963 — over 15 years after the last POWs had returned and almost five years after the German government financially compensated former soldiers for their time as prisoners — German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and French President Charles de Gaulle signed the Elysee Treaty in Paris.

What US soldiers found at Dachau The arrival of the US army On Sunday, April 29, 1945 Colonel Sparks gave the marching orders to the 3rd battalion of his infantry regiment. The US troops came from the West, advancing towards Munich. They didn't know exactly where Dachau, the concentration camp the Nazis set up in 1933, was located. When they discovered it, the troops encountered gruesome sights.

What US soldiers found at Dachau Atrocious conditions Just a few days prior, SS guards had hurriedly fled the camp. In the meantime, a railway train carrying concentration camp prisoners from the East had arrived. Most of its passengers had died of thirst or suffocated in the locked cars, while others were shot and killed in cold blood by the SS men. When they arrived, US soldiers found 2,300 human corpses in the cars.

What US soldiers found at Dachau Under US army control After arriving, the US soldiers took over command of the camp with little gunfire. Yet, tragic incidents still occurred during the liberation of the prisoners. Some were accidentally electrocuted when they ran to the fences in joy to greet the US soldiers. Approximately 32,000 prisoners were found alive, most requiring medical care.

What US soldiers found at Dachau Prisoners after the liberation The hygienic conditions in Dachau were catastrophic. Many prisoners were infected with typhoid and had scabies. Their striped concentration camp clothing, which would later become a symbol for the misery in Nazi camps, often hung on them in rags. Many prisoners did not have shoes. The prisoner pictured, Jean Voste from Belgian Congo, is shown wearing his uniform during liberation.

What US soldiers found at Dachau A march to death On April 14, 1945, Nazi leader Heinrich Himmler (pictured here during an inspection during the camp's construction) ordered the immediate "complete evacuation" of the concentration camp. The SS camp administration forced about 7,000 inmates to embark on a so-called death march towards the south. Most did not survive.

What US soldiers found at Dachau A cynical slogan The gate of the main entrance to the Dachau concentration camp bore the inscription "Arbeit macht frei," or "work sets you free." This cynical Nazi slogan was later used in almost all National Socialist concentration camps. The motto was invented by Theodor Eicke, the first SS camp leader of Dachau. His "Dachau School" was also attended by Auschwitz commanders Rudolf Höss and Richard Baer.

What US soldiers found at Dachau Shortly before the liberation When the rumor spread throughout the concentration camp that the US soldiers were right in front of the Bavarian town of Dachau, some prisoners joined together to form a resistance committee. They used the chaos in the overcrowded camp to deliberately sabotage the orders of the last remaining SS guards to join the death marches.

What US soldiers found at Dachau Celebrating the end of the war on May 8 After the US army took over the administration of the liberated concentration camp in April 1945, army photographers staged pictures of cheering concentration camp prisoners and used them as a propaganda tool to depict US success. The photos depicted seemingly healthy children and young people, who were a minority at the camp. Most of the survivors could hardly stand on their feet.

What US soldiers found at Dachau Touching reunions in the USA Years after the Second World War, former US soldiers who were present during the liberation of the concentration camp in 1945 met with former prisoners. Donald Greenbaum (right), who was among those who liberated Dachau at the time, met former Dachau prisoner Ernest Gross (left) at the memorial in Liberty State Park, New Jersey in 2015. Author: Heike Mund (sh)



