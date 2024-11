Anthony Howard

11/07/2024 November 7, 2024

Donald Trump will return to the White House at a time of widespread conflict and uncertainty in the world. From Ukraine to the Mideast and the Asia Pacific, he has vowed to fix it all. Julian Müller-Kaler, an associate fellow for trans-Atlantic relations at the German Council on Foreign Relations, analyses whether EU leaders can find common ground in diplomacy under Trump's incoming presidency.