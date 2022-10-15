First train in 6 months arrives in Kramatorsk

ConflictsUkraineFirst train in 6 months arrives in KramatorskTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineMathias Bölinger10/15/2022October 15, 2022The first train in six months arrived in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine this week. Earlier this year, the city's railway station was hit by a Russian missile attack that killed over 50 civilians. The brutal attack made headlines around the world. https://p.dw.com/p/4IFBuAdvertisement