After Israeli strikes, rescuers seek survivors under rubble

Irfan Aftab
June 23, 2024

Health officials in Gaza have said at least 39 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City. The Palestinian Civil Defense said its team was searching for survivors in two locations in the area.

