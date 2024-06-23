After Israeli strikes, rescuers seek survivors under rubble

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesAfter Israeli strikes, rescuers seek survivors under rubbleTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIrfan Aftab06/23/2024June 23, 2024Health officials in Gaza have said at least 39 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City. The Palestinian Civil Defense said its team was searching for survivors in two locations in the area.https://p.dw.com/p/4hOj3Advertisement