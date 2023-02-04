  1. Skip to content
After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

Nehal Johri
April 2, 2023

Iran has ordered the arrest of two women allegedly attacked for flouting head covering rules. This comes after an incensed man poured yogurt over their heads in a shop in the northeast of the country. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

