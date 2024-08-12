After fall of Assad, many Syrian exiles want to return

ConflictsSyriaAfter fall of Assad, many Syrian exiles want to returnTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSyriaSteven Gislam12/08/2024December 8, 2024The Syrian diaspora is celebrating the fall of President Bashar Assad around the world. Many have been living as refugees for a decade or more, and while Syria's future is uncertain, they are looking forward to seeing their homeland again.https://p.dw.com/p/4ntkFAdvertisement