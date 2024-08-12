  1. Skip to content
After fall of Assad, many Syrian exiles want to return

Steven Gislam
December 8, 2024

The Syrian diaspora is celebrating the fall of President Bashar Assad around the world. Many have been living as refugees for a decade or more, and while Syria's future is uncertain, they are looking forward to seeing their homeland again.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ntkF
