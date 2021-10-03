 After election, Germany considers highway speed limit | Germany | News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 03.10.2021

Germany

After election, Germany considers highway speed limit

Every time Germany gets a new government, the issue of a speed limit on the country's highways shows up on the agenda. After last week's vote, lawmakers are talking it over. Germans, however, remain divided on the issue.

Long exposure shows the white and red lights of traffic in the dark on the A3 autobahn near Frankfurt Airport, with variable speed limit signs above reading 120

Variable speed limits are already applied to stretches of Germany's highways, depending on road conditions

"A general speed limit will be imposed on German autobahns!" or, "There will be no general speed limit on German autobahns!" Soon, when Germany has a new government, one of these two pronouncements will be made. It's a controversial topic, and an enduring bone of contention — and not only in politics.

Stefan Bratzel, the director of the Center of Automotive Management in Bergisch Gladbach, compares the absence of a national German speed limit with the right to bear arms in the United States. Both issues affect many people, and both tend to spark heated debate.

Germany's political parties, like the country, are divided on the topic. The conservative CDU/CSU of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) all oppose a highway speed limit, while the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the socialist Left Party are in favor.

Watch video 04:34

German car fans fear speed limits

So will a general speed limit be imposed? It's hard to say.The SPD and the Greens did not introduce a speed limit when they governed Germany together in coalition from 1998 to 2005. At the time, the SPD was still opposed; leader Gerhard Schröder, was even nicknamed the "Car Chancellor." Getting a speed limit approved was never going to be possible under his government. With the current SPD, however, it's now a possibility.

When it comes to speed limits, Germany is an outlier

There are only about a dozen countries in the world that have not imposed speed limits on their roads. The only other place in Europe where road traffic is allowed to travel at unlimited speeds is the Isle of Man. This island in the Irish Sea is neither a member of the European Union nor part of the United Kingdom, though it is subject to the British crown.

In 2006, the majority of its 80,000 inhabitants rejected the introduction of a speed limit. However, the road network on the Isle of Man, with a total length of 800 kilometers (roughly 500 kilometers), is generally not up to a standard that would encourage speeding.

Germany, with its well-constructed autobahns, is the only industrialized Western country without a general speed limit. However, there are many stretches of highway where drivers do have to slow down. Permanent speed restrictions apply on around 30% of the German autobahn network, and a further 10% is subject to a variable speed limit that applies at certain times, depending on the weather, time of day and traffic.

Police inspect the badly mangled remains of a red car after an accident on a country road near Siegen.

More people get into accidents on country roads than on Germany's highways

Would a general speed limit improve safety?

Those in favor of a speed limit say it would reduce the number of people injured or killed in traffic accidents. However, statistics show that, at least in 2020, more people were killed in accidents on Germany's country roads than on highways.

One reason is that highway lanes are generally wider, and structurally separated from oncoming traffic. According to the ADAC, Germany's largest automobile club, countries with a general speed limit, like Belgium, France and the United States, fare no better than Germany in terms of accident statistics.

What about reducing CO2 emissions?

Another argument put forward by speed limit advocates is that carbon dioxide emissions are higher when vehicles are traveling at high speeds. According to the Federal Environment Agency, Germany emitted a total of just under 860 million tons of CO2 in 2018, of which around 158 million tons were created by road traffic. Based on the agency's calculations, a general speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour) on German highways could prevent almost 2 million tons of CO2.

ADAC, which has around 21 million members, has campaigned against a speed limit in the past. However, it no longer explicitly makes such a recommendation. In recent decades, the majority of its members have been against introducing a speed limit — but that has changed. Currently, 50% are in favor, with 45% against. The rest remain undecided, or chose not to express their opinion.

Bratzel of the Center of Automotive Management believes the issue will probably resolve itself, as more and more German drivers make the switch to electric cars. "Drivers of electric cars usually move at about 120 to 130 kilometers per hour, no faster, because otherwise the battery range decreases considerably," he said.

This article has been translated from German

  • View through a windshield out onto the Autobahn (Imago/Horst Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    The sky's the limit

    The only European country without a general speed limit on most parts of its highways, Germany nonetheless has an excellent network of motorways. They are generally well-maintained, inviting you to explore them. The minimum age for obtaining a driver's license used with a legal guardian present in Germany is 17. An unrestricted car driver's license can be granted at age 18.

  • Major traffic jam on the Autobahn (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Bracing yourself

    According to statistics by ADAC, Germany's national automobile association, traffic jams increased by around 15 percent in 2016 as compared to the previous year. That's a lot for a relatively small country. The increase resulted from both more cars on the highway, and more construction sites. So brace yourself for more time and stress in the car, especially around big cities.

  • View into the side rear-view mirror (imago/Jochen Tack)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Tailgaters

    Even when you think you're soaring down the autobahn, you may get the distinct impression it's still not fast enough. Some German drivers may drive right up behind you and try to "push" you over. They may even flash their headlights to rattle your nerves. You aren't supposed to block the "fast" lane — the aim being to only use it for passing. But don't let pushy drivers bully you!

  • Permanent speed camera on side of road (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Galuschka)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Smile for the camera!

    Watch out for speed cameras! They are used widely in Germany, from the autobahn to inner city areas. These box-shaped devices are installed next to the road, and will often catch you unawares. Should you be driving over the speed limit, a ticket will be sent to your house, complete with a picture of you at the wheel and the license plate confirming your offense.

  • Woman speaking on her cell at the steering wheel (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Klose)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Cell phones a no-no

    Holding a cell phone in your hand while driving is an absolute no-no. If caught, you could be fined 100 euros ($124) and get a one-point penalty against your driver's license. Penalties spike up if you cause an accident, and you may have your license revoked. Fines were raised in 2017. Investing in a hands-free car kit is smarter. Penalties also apply to bicyclists using their cell phones.

  • Complete stand-still on the Autobahn (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Make way for help

    The same thing goes for not making way for emergency vehicles. Once traffic jams up, you are required to create a lane for ambulances and police, even before you see the flashing lights behind you. If not, you could be fined at least 200 euros (around $250) and get points on your license. The emergency lane is always between the far left and the rest of the lanes.

  • Warning sign with light on road (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Gentsch)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Be on the alert

    You are also required to set up a warning signal should you break down or have an accident. This means placing an orange metal triangle on the road, donning a fluorescent jacket, both of which you must have in your car. You must also have a first-aid kit stored in your vehicle.

  • Woman blowing into straw for alcohol test (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Driving under the influence

    In Germany, there's zero tolerance for beginners, as well as for professional drivers. There's a 0.05 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) limit to driving under the influence. Bicyclists may not exceed 0.16 percent. Penalties start at a €500 ($623) fine, points off your license and even a one-month license suspension. Best bet: don't drink and drive!

  • Winter in Deutschland Verkehr Glatteis (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    Snow tires

    Snow tires are required once streets become slick with slush, ice or snow. In Germany, the rule of thumb is that this can occur anytime between October and Easter. Should you not have snow tires installed on your car and still drive on slippery streets, you could be fined and have points taken off your license. Without proper snow tires, your insurance may also not cover an accident.

  • Person with their feet propped up outside a car window (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Stratenschulte)

    How to navigate the German autobahn

    A relaxed approach

    To navigate both the German autobahn and city streets, the best approach is a zen one: take your time and don't let yourself get frazzled. Besides, with an expansive train and public transportation system in the country, you might not even want to hop into your car, but board a train and put up your feet!

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


