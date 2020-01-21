 After 50 years, Jean-Paul Gaultier takes final bow in Paris | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 21.01.2020

Culture

After 50 years, Jean-Paul Gaultier takes final bow in Paris

Iconic French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier has announced that his haute couture show on January 22 in Paris will be his last. But the irreverent fashionista promises a new high design "concept" is in the wings.

  • A model presents a creation by designer Jean Paul Gaultier (Reuters/R. Duvignau)

    Jean Paul Gaultier: Au revoir, haute couture

    Leaving the runway

    Even among the extravagant fashion crowd, Gaultier is considered over-the-top. For over 50 years, he has been soaking up influences from art, music, film and pop culture and transforming them into wearable creations. Now the French king of couture has announced his retirement from designing haute couture fashion collections. His final show will be held on January 22 in Paris.

  • Fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and supermodel Naomi Campbell (picture-alliance/abaca/T. Orban)

    Jean Paul Gaultier: Au revoir, haute couture

    Stellar career

    Gaultier had no formal training as a fashion designer, but he knew what he wanted. He boldly sent sketches to the most prestigious fashion labels in Paris, his home city — and it worked. Pierre Cardin took him on as an assistant in 1970, marking the beginning of his glamorous career. Six years later, Gaultier introduced the first collection of his own.

  • French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (R) and burlesque model Dita von Teese present fall winter 2010/2011 collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris (picture-alliance/abaca/T. Orban)

    Jean Paul Gaultier: Au revoir, haute couture

    Outfits for provocative women

    Jean Paul Gaultier quickly established his reputation as the enfant terrible of the fashion world. His daring designs came to represent the radical liberation of provocative femininity. He's shown here presenting a collection with burlesque model Dita von Teese at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in 2010.

  • The singer Amanda Lear models a pink Jean Paul Gaultier onesie (Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

    Jean Paul Gaultier: Au revoir, haute couture

    Playful creations

    The designer knows how to creatively play with color and material. As a child, Gaultier often spent time in his grandmother's beauty salon and observed everything that can be done with makeup. He works not only with ultra slender models, but also with older women, with larger girls, with girls with piercings. Shown above is model Amanda Lear.

  • Madonna wearing her Jean Paul Gaultier bullet bra on her 1990 Blond Ambition tour (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Jean Paul Gaultier: Au revoir, haute couture

    Styling the superstars

    The designer has created concert wear for top celebrities like Beyoncé, Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Johnny Hallyday. Pictured here is the bullet bra Madonna wore during her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour, which turned heads even in the boundary-breaking world of pop music. Gaultier also has strong ties with the film world: He was even president of the Cannes film festival jury in 2012.

  • photographers Pierre and Gilles wearing Jean-Paul Gaultier stripes (picture alliance/abaca/W. Alban)

    Jean Paul Gaultier: Au revoir, haute couture

    Trademark stripes

    Every big designer has a trademark. For Gaultier, it was stripes — particularly striped sailor shirts, as worn here by photographers Pierre and Gilles. Gaultier was inspired by Rainer Werner Fassbinder's "Querelle" (1982), a cult movie in the gay scene about a handsome and devious Belgian sailor. Sailor outfits became a staple in Gaultier's collections.

  • A model presents a creation by Jean-Paul Gaultier (Getty ImagesAFP/M. Medina)

    Jean Paul Gaultier: Au revoir, haute couture

    Boundless imagination

    This haute couture gown reveal Gaultier's both flashy and elegant sides. He was the first to send androgynous models onto the catwalk and design scoop necks and skirts for men. He said he's always appreciated beauty that is unique. "You shouldn't hide behind fashion, but show yourself."

    Author: Heike Mund, Paula Rösler (eg)


The news came as a surprise: The revered French designer Jean Paul Gaultier bid adieu to his fashion collection shows on social media with a quirky video in which he makes the announcement on his phone. In the conversation with his fans, he sends out an invite to "celebrate my 50 years in fashion" on January 22 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

But though the curtain will come down on the French fashion designer's catwalk shows, a "new concept" was in the works, he promised.

Breaking taboos

Born in an outer Paris suburb in 1952, the untrained designer began his career when he landed a job as a drawer and assistant for Pierre Cardin in 1970. It wouldn't take long for his outré creations to transform the French fashion landscape.

US singer Beth Ditto is joined on stage by Jean-Paul Gaultier (AP)

US singer Beth Ditto is joined on stage by Jean-Paul Gaultier while modelling his 2011 spring-summer collection in Paris

Gaultier's first individual collection appeared in 1976, while from 1997 on he also dedicated himself to haute couture. Meanwhile, the designer released dance music singles and hosted the TV variety program Eurotrash on Channel 4 — usually in a skirt — from the 1990s to 2007. 

Read moreChanel pays tribute to Lagerfeld with his final collection

The Parisian trendsetter became known for his use of catwalk models that do not correspond to orthodox standards of beauty, or gender identity — including the short, shapely front singer of the band Gossip, Beth Ditto.

Designing dresses and skirts to be worn by both women and men, Gaultier was the first fashion designer to work with androgynous models like Tanel Bedrossiantz. The fashion designer also brought the transgender Eurovision Song Contest winner from 2014, Conchita Wurst, onto the catwalk.

The human body is the basis for his work that has also never been shy of nudity and eroticism. As he stated in a video posted to Twitter that documents an "open casting" that marks his 50 years in the fashion business: "There is not one kind of beauty, there are many kinds."

Watch video 04:48

Jean Paul Gaultier's 'Fashion Freak Show'

Trademark style

The blue-striped sailor look is a Gaultier trademark that was tailored for everyday use, and paired well with his mass market perfume range. You can't say that about most of his daring creations, however, including the famous conical bra corset he crafted in the 1980s for Madonna.

In 2014, the eccentric fashion designer already withdrew from the prêt-à-porter ready-to-wear market. But with Gaultier assuring that his creative career is far from over, the world will be watching after he takes a final bow in Paris.

