 Afrofuturism in Hollywood: Ruth E. Carter′s iconic costumes | Film | DW | 12.04.2021

Film

Afrofuturism in Hollywood: Ruth E. Carter's iconic costumes

She is Hollywood's queen of Afrofuturist costumes: For 40 years, designer Ruth E. Carter has been developing fashion for major motion pictures, including "Black Panther."

  • Several costumes from the film Black Panther are on display in an exhibition

    African fashion in film: Hollywood's Afrofuturism

    How to dress an African superhero

    Ruth Carter won her first Oscar for the elaborate costumes she designed with the help of 3D-technology for the groundbreaking 2018 blockbuster "Black Panther." The costumes now form the centerpiece of an exhibition entitled "Ruth E. Carter – Afrofuturism in Costume Design" at the SCAD Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta.

  • At the exhibition Ruth E. Carter - Afrofuturism in Costume Design, colorful costumes are displayed in an exhibition room

    African fashion in film: Hollywood's Afrofuturism

    "Beautiful, positive, forward-looking, colorful"

    These four words were pinned on the wall of Carter's studio as she painstakingly researched African fashion for inspiration while designing the costumes for "Black Panther." She explained about her work that she thinks that "people will now look at and appreciate African art differently. That is what we have done."

  • A costume from the film Do The Right Thing by director Spike Lee: a mannequin wears a red dress and matching boxing gloves

    African fashion in film: Hollywood's Afrofuturism

    The brighter, the better

    Carter has 40 years as a Hollywood costume designer under her belt. Back in 1989, she designed the costumes for Spike Lee's film "Do the Right Thing." Her brief from Lee, who most recently raised eyebrows with his film "BlacKkKlansman" (2018), was to make the costumes garish: "Bright ... blinding AFROCENTRIC bright!" were the instructions.

  • Costumes from the Roots series standing in front of light wood paneling in the exhibition room of the SCAD Atlanta Fashion and Film Museum

    African fashion in film: Hollywood's Afrofuturism

    Of slaves and their masters

    The 1976 novel "Roots" by Alex Haley was adapted into a TV series a year later. It tells the tale of Kunta Kinte, who was abducted from Africa and brought to America as a slave. For the remake, Carter designed the costumes of several generations of both slaves and plantation owners. She received an Emmy nomination for her designs.

  • Six costumes, worn by black mannequins, stand in front of a dark blue wall with neon-coloured light accents in the form of triangles

    African fashion in film: Hollywood's Afrofuturism

    Channeling Malcolm X

    In the film "Malcolm X," Denzel Washington played the controversial character of Malcolm Little, who gave up his last name after a stint in prison and replaced it with an X to symbolize his African ancestry. True to form, Carter devoted herself to extensive research, even gaining access to Little's prison records to get closer to the character. Her efforts earned her a Oscar nomination.

  • Five black mannequins wear costumes designed by Ruth E. Carter for the film Amistad by director Stephen Spielberg

    African fashion in film: Hollywood's Afrofuturism

    Oscar nod for "Amistad" costumes

    Carter worked with Stephen Spielberg on the 1997 historical Hollywood film "Amistad," based on the true story of events in 1839 aboard a slave ship called La Amistad. She received her second Oscar nomination for the costumes she created for this film.

  • Four black mannequins wear costumes from the film Selma, reflecting 1960s fashion in the US

    African fashion in film: Hollywood's Afrofuturism

    Meticulous planning

    For the film "Selma" directed by Ava DuVernay, which chronicles the voting rights' marches led by civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, Carter again conducted extensive research. This is illustrated by the countless sketches and accompanying objects at the exhibition that highlight the time she invested in designing her creations.

  • Two costumes by Ruth E. Carter stand in the exhibition space in front of red neon triangles of light

    African fashion in film: Hollywood's Afrofuturism

    From black leather jackets to goldfish platforms

    "Shaft" starring Samuel L. Jackson and the 1988 parody film "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka" are both about black action heroes. While in the former, Jackson's character wears a black leather jacket that harks back to the Black Panther Party, the comedic costume designs of the latter include a pair of outrageous platforms with live goldfish in the heels.

  • Costume designer Ruth E. Carter poses in front of a colourfully patterned wall

    African fashion in film: Hollywood's Afrofuturism

    The doyen of Afrofuturistic design

    Carter defines Afrofuturism as the marriage of "technology and imagination," and as a "philosophy that allows black Americans, Africans and Indigenous Peoples to believe and create free from slavery and colonialism." The exhibition at the SCAD Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta, Georgia (USA) features 60 of her costumes and will run until September 2021.


It is the most commercially successful Afrofuturistic US work to date: the Marvel blockbuster Black Panther was nominated for an Oscar in seven categories in 2019, ultimately winning three of the awards including for best picture and best costume design.

The Oscar-winning designer of the film's groundbreaking costumes was Ruth E. Carter.

Carter, who was born on April 10, 1960 in Springfield, Massachusetts, had originally planned to pursue a completely different career path: She wanted to become an actress. 

But it was when she started helping out in the costume department of her student theater group at Hampton University that she found a new calling. So after graduating from university, she trained as a costume designer at the Santa Fe Opera in New Mexico, subsequently moving to Los Angeles. 

For more than 40 years now, Ruth E. Carter has been designing costumes for independent films and Hollywood blockbusters alike, working with Stephen Spielberg, Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson, among many others.

Using fashion to communicate African heritage

The outfits of the Black Panther protagonists are currently on show at the SCAD FASH Museum Fashion + Film in Atlanta, which runs until September 2021.

A costume from Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing' (1989) on show at an exhibition.

Also part of the exhibition: Carter's costumes from her 40-year career, including Spike Lee's 'Do The Right Thing' (1989)

The 61-year-old Carter says she purposefully designs Afrofuturist costumes to convey messages on Black identities. For her, Afrofuturism means "to unite technology with imagination and self-expression to advance a philosophy for Black Americans, Africans, and Indigenous People that allows them to believe and create entirely without the barriers of slavery and colonialism.”

This approach to Afrofuturism is still relatively young and somewhat utopian, explains Natalie Zacek, a lecturer in US history and culture at the University of Manchester.

With Afrofuturism existing for over 25 years now, there are many different definitions of what image of African identities it is designed to convey: "Afrofuturism is often about imagining a world where the transatlantic slave trade has never taken place, without the European colonization of the African continent. What would have become of African cultures and societies then, artists wonder?" Zacek explains.

Afrofuturism between Hollywood and Nollywood

These visions of African identities, however, often differ between artists from the United States and those on the African continent: For decades, African authors have been writing science fiction stories, most of which are classically set in outer space or in a futuristic city. In recent years, the theme of the climate crisis has also been added into that fold.

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter

But American and British storytellers often still focus on the past: "For artists in the US and the UK, the experience of the slave trade is always in the foreground of the diaspora experience," Natalie Zacek told DW. The continent of Africa, she says, as a place of ancestors, is an almost mythically charged place from the past for many People of Color who live in the West. This is different, she says, for African artists, who live in Ghana or Nigeria, for example. 

While African filmmakers are confidently venturing into genres like science fiction, they can often only dream of having the kinds of budgets that Hollywood productions do.

"The only film funding an African filmmaker can get usually comes from Europe, and European producers usually choose the kind of material that they think will do well at film festivals. That is content that deals with supposedly African issues like AIDS, genocide, the climate crisis and famine," author and filmmaker Dilman Dila wrote in the international science fiction and fantasy magazine Mithila Review in 2017.

At that time, his science fiction film Her Broken Shadow hit the silver screens of Africa, but was aesthetically more reminiscent of Blade Runner than of Black Panther.

Changing perceptions through art and design

In contrast to the films produced by African directors such as Dilman Dila or Jean-Pierre Bekolo, Black Panther grew into a global success, proving to Hollywood that a film in which hardly any white actors appear can make it big at the box office.

Carter was among the artists who contributed to the global success of the blockbuster. Throughout her career as a costume designer, she has primarily focused on the African-American experience, as the Atlanta exhibition makes clear, featuring 60 designs of her costumes over the decades.

Film director Stephen Spielberg hired her to design costumes for American slaves and slaveholders in the 19th century, for his blockbuster movie Amistad.

Spike Lee had her dress an African-American action hero, and in Selma, she designed the look of civil rights icon Martin Luther King.

For Black Panther, Carter says she set out to introduce a radical change of perspective to the American public: "I think people will be able to contextualize and appreciate African art very differently now. That's what we've done: We've appreciated it, we've reimagined it, we've evolved it and taken it to a different place."

Film

