Aasim Saleem

08/26/2024 August 26, 2024

In the last two decades, two musical genres with African roots have been making waves around the world, carving their own niche in the music industry. Mixing West African rhythms with genres from across the Americas, Afrobeats is for those who like to move to the beats. Originating in South Africa in the 2010s, Amapiano makes people sway to its rhythms. We take a closer look at both.