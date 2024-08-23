Afrobeats vs Amapiano – Do You Know Your Music Facts?

The 77 Percent takes a closer look at which genre is likely to leave a lasting impact and what's trending these days.

In the last two decades, two musical genres with African roots have been making waves around the world, carving their own niche in the music industry. Mixing West African rhythms with genres from across the Americas, Afrobeats is for those who like to move to the beats. Originating in South Africa in the 2010s, Amapiano makes people sway to its rhythms. We take a closer look at both.

Street Debate: Can Amapiano push Afrobeats off its throne?

The 77 Percent was at the Afro Nation music festival in Portugal and asked revelers which music genre should take the win - Afrobeats or Amapiano.

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz Image: DW

Exclusive: Backstage with Diamond Platnumz

We hang out with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz at the Afro Nation music festival in Portugal. He talks to us about his love for music, fans and his ability to juggle business and art.

Afrobeats or Amapiano – the verdict of the fans

What's your go-to African music genre? At Germany's Summerjam festival, we ask music fans which music speaks to them - Afrobeats or Amapiano?

Burna Boy live in Cologne, Germany Image: DW

On the search for Burna Boy

Why do you think Burna Boy has become so hard to reach? Catching Burna Boy on camera is no easy feat for any journalist. The 77 Percent's Fatou Muloshi went on a quest to catch a glimpse of the African giant at the Summerjam festival in Cologne, Germany.

My City Port Harcourt

Afrobeats artist Wizard Chan takes us on an exciting journey through his city of Port Harcourt in Nigeria. The city is known for its rich culture and traditions, Port Harcourt in Nigeria is also breeding ground for superstars like Timaya, Burna Boy and Omah Ley.

