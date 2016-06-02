Afro-German politician Aminata Toure sworn in as minister

Aminata Toure made history when she was sworn in as minister in Germany's northernmost state of Schleswig-Holstein last week to become the first Afro-German to sit in state parliament.

A daughter of two refugees from Mali, Toure is now heading the state Ministry for Social Affairs.

The Green party politician told German media that she saw her role as "special" given the numerous messages she's received from people saying her appointment meant "a lot to them".

She will also take the opportunity to fight for equality and against right-wing extremism, the 29-year-old said.

These issues have been her hallmark since she was first voted into Schleswig-Holstein's state parliament in 2017.

It's not the first time Toure has achieved a political first. In 2019, she was elected as the state parliament's deputy speaker becoming the first Afro-German person — and the youngest politician — to hold such a position in any of Germany’s 16 states.

Speaking at a 2019 event with former US President Barack Obama, Toure said she wondered if voices like hers would ever be heard in German poltics

Afro-German and proud of it

Toure was born in 1992 in Neumünster, a medium-sized industrial town in Germany's far north, where her parents had settled after fleeing from Mali.

She spent the first five years of her life in a refugee shelter, eventually gaining German citizenship when she was 12.

Toure uses the term Afro-German to refer to herself; it defines her as a person with roots in Africa but at home in Germany, she told DW in an interview with DW's French for Africa department earlier this year.

"I have always had both worlds in me," she said. "At some point, I didn't want to have to choose between countries anymore. So I use a term coined by a feminist movement of black women here in Germany: Afro-German."

Anonymous threats

Her family's fears of being deported shaped her decision to start being politically active and she joined the Greens in 2012 — the same year she started studying political science and French at university in Germany.

Toure has long pushed for the better and swifter integration of refugees in Germany. This stance has earned her enemies and resulted in anonymous threats.

But the shooting star of German politics says she won't allow these to intimidate her.

Aminata Toure want more young and diverse Germans to join the ranks of politicians

Her will to succeed in politics was strengthened by her parents, who never tired of telling her that as a member of a minority group, she would have to give 200% when others gave 100%, she told German RND media ahead of her inauguration as minister.

"But I would like to see a society in which there is no need to give twice as much just because you're different in some way," she said.

"Everyone should have the same opportunities and possibilities."

Her experiences have fortified her belief that German politics needs more diversity.

Policies, she said, should also be made by people who understand the perspective of those who are still poorly represented in society.

And although "biography is no substitute for politics," what a person goes through "has an influence on how political decisions are made," she recently told DW.

Aminata Toure wants to improve the integration of refugees in Germany

The need for more diversity in politics

As someone who has experienced racism, but also had strong support from people who believe in the importance of her work, Toure wants to set an example for others from minority ethnic backgrounds.

As she wrote in her book "We can be more: The power of diversity", Germany's citizens should be proud of all who have contributed to turn the country into a democracy and those who are still fighting to strengthen the rule of law.

Hugo Flotat-Talon contributed to this article.

Edited by: Kate Hairsine