In this week, the 77 Percent explores Africa’s rich tapestry of languages, from polyglots who use language to communicate to politicians who use language to divide.

Image: DW

Young Nigerian polyglot speaks seven languages

Ibrahim Ajayi Bayom speaks seven languages and aims to learn even more! He practices speaking the languages in the cosmopolitan city of Lagos, Nigeria and also has many online friends worldwide, who he chats with to practice his skills.

Image: DW

GirlZ Off Mute: Going to school in a conflict zone

Did you know that in Anglophone Cameroon, school kids don't wear uniforms? It's to avoid being identified by attackers. For GirlZ Off Mute, teen reporter Lum Precious speaks with her peers about how young people cope with going to class in an area where schools are often the target of attacks.

Image: DW

Street Debate: Cameroon language divide

Two colonial-era languages, English and French, have been weaponized by political authorities to divide Cameroonians. Our lively Street Debate in Buea discusses how young people are struggling to navigate life in Cameroon.

Image: DW

Homecoming Botswana - Dr Kelly Champane

Dr. Kelly Champane returned to her native Botswana with a mission: to use her skills to help build up her country. We head to Gabarone to meet her.

Image: DW

Lamu's Donkey Whisperers

Lamu's narrow streets are best traversed by the humble donkey – who unlike in other towns has not been replaced by motorized vehicles. But once a year, these beasts of burden are transformed into steeds of glory, and they're braying for more!

