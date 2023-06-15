  1. Skip to content
Africa’s Rich Tapestry of Languages

1 hour ago

In this week, the 77 Percent explores Africa’s rich tapestry of languages, from polyglots who use language to communicate to politicians who use language to divide.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Sb53
77_Sendung_Bild Eddy Micah Jr.
Image: DW
The 77 Percent
Image: DW

Young Nigerian polyglot speaks seven languages

Ibrahim Ajayi Bayom speaks seven languages and aims to learn even more! He practices speaking the languages in the cosmopolitan city of Lagos, Nigeria and also has many online friends worldwide, who he chats with to practice his skills.

 

 

Magazin The 77 Percent #91
Image: DW

GirlZ Off Mute: Going to school in a conflict zone

Did you know that in Anglophone Cameroon, school kids don't wear uniforms? It's to avoid being identified by attackers. For GirlZ Off Mute, teen reporter Lum Precious speaks with her peers about how young people cope with going to class in an area where schools are often the target of attacks.

 

 

The 77 Percent
Image: DW

Street Debate: Cameroon language divide

Two colonial-era languages, English and French, have been weaponized by political authorities to divide Cameroonians. Our lively Street Debate in Buea discusses how young people are struggling to navigate life in Cameroon.

 

 

The 77 Percent
Image: DW

Homecoming Botswana - Dr Kelly Champane

Dr. Kelly Champane returned to her native Botswana with a mission: to use her skills to help build up her country. We head to Gabarone to meet her.

 

 

 

The 77 Percent
Image: DW

Lamu's Donkey Whisperers

Lamu's narrow streets are best traversed by the humble donkey – who unlike in other towns has not been replaced by motorized vehicles. But once a year, these beasts of burden are transformed into steeds of glory, and they're braying for more!

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT .17.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 17.06.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 17.06.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 18.06.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 18.06.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 19.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC
MON 19.06.2023 – 13:30 UTC
TUE 20.06.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 19.06.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Soldier in camouflage holding military equipment on a military vehicle

How Ukrainian air defense fends off Russian attacks

Conflicts4 hours ago
