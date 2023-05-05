  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
King Charles III
Sudan
The 77 Percent Magazine #164 Sa, 06.05.2023
Image: DW

Africa's Music Scene from Cameroon to Kenya

15 minutes ago

Music seems to be Africa’s heartbeat. But the business is complex and conflicting voices are loud. We'll go from Cameroon to Kenya.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qv41

Cameroonian star Magasco uses music to heal a divided nation. Our Street Debate in Douala explores why foreign music should be regulated. And we meet a Kenyan artist who promotes music as an alternative to gangsterism.

 

The 77 Percent Magazine #164 Sa, 06.05.2023
Image: DW

Meet Cameroonian star Magasco

Cameroonian artist Magasco does not shy away from experimenting with different beats and hooks to bring cheer to his fans, including his biggest supporter - his daughter Heart.

 

 

 

The 77 Percent Magazine #164 Sa, 06.05.2023
Image: DW

Cameroon’s music pedigree

Back in the 80s, Cameroonian music, especially Makossa and Bikutsi was renowned worldwide. But the popularity of Cameroonian music has been fading from global stereos since then, with musicians feeling forgotten. A brief look at Cameroonian music history!

 

 

The 77 Percent Magazine #164 Sa, 06.05.2023
Image: DW

Afro-fusion singer Sabrina shares her love for music

From singing in the church choir to hitting over 7 million views on YouTube, there is no stopping Cameroonian singer Sabrina. Now she is setting her eyes on the international stage.

 

 

 

The 77 Percent Magazine #164 Sa, 06.05.2023
Image: DW

Should African governments force broadcasters to play local music?

Is it the government's duty to protect local music? What's in it for the local artists and music stations? We head to Cameroon to discuss how this hotly debated issue affects culture, creatives and bank accounts.

 

 

The 77 Percent Magazine #164 Sa, 06.05.2023
Image: DW

Which music drives Africa's heartbeat

Music is everywhere nowadays, yet it's not the same! What beats do people in Nigeria listen to? What’s the status of Ghana's music industry? And what's on the playlist in Kenya's matatus?

 

 

 

The 77 Percent Magazine #164 Sa, 06.05.2023
Image: DW

Bad Rap: Kenya's Kisuani Town

Kisauni Town in Mombasa is a tough neighborhood for most young people. Gangsterism is rife, but artist hip-hop Ohms Law Montana hopes to change this. His ‘acha gun shika mic’ initiative translates to "leave the gun and take up the mic".

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 06.05.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 06.05.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 07.05.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 07.05.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC
MON 08.05.2023 – 13:30 UTC
TUE 09.05.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 08.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman's hand holds a Russian passport

Russia forces occupied Ukrainians to change citizenship

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An aerial view of smoke billowing over Khartoum

Sudan conflict fuels growing humanitarian crisis

Sudan conflict fuels growing humanitarian crisis

Conflicts14 hours ago01:54 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indian wrestlers Sangita Phogat (C), Vinesh Phogat (R) along with Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal (L) take part in an ongoing protest with other wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in New Delhi

India: Wrestlers' protest spotlights sexual abuse in sports

India: Wrestlers' protest spotlights sexual abuse in sports

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Employees work at the plant of German gas heating manufacturer Viessmann in Allendorf, Germany

Germany's economic time bomb: the labor crisis

Germany's economic time bomb: the labor crisis

Business4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

King Charles, still a prince in 2000, wears a headset

King Charles III: The soundtrack for a coronation

King Charles III: The soundtrack for a coronation

Music2 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A hand holds an ultrasound device on the pregnant belly of a woman lying down

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Colombia debates future of child surrogacy

Society21 hours ago03:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage