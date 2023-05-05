Africa's Music Scene from Cameroon to Kenya

Music seems to be Africa’s heartbeat. But the business is complex and conflicting voices are loud. We'll go from Cameroon to Kenya.

Cameroonian star Magasco uses music to heal a divided nation. Our Street Debate in Douala explores why foreign music should be regulated. And we meet a Kenyan artist who promotes music as an alternative to gangsterism.

Image: DW

Meet Cameroonian star Magasco

Cameroonian artist Magasco does not shy away from experimenting with different beats and hooks to bring cheer to his fans, including his biggest supporter - his daughter Heart.

Image: DW

Cameroon’s music pedigree

Back in the 80s, Cameroonian music, especially Makossa and Bikutsi was renowned worldwide. But the popularity of Cameroonian music has been fading from global stereos since then, with musicians feeling forgotten. A brief look at Cameroonian music history!

Image: DW

Afro-fusion singer Sabrina shares her love for music

From singing in the church choir to hitting over 7 million views on YouTube, there is no stopping Cameroonian singer Sabrina. Now she is setting her eyes on the international stage.

Image: DW

Should African governments force broadcasters to play local music?

Is it the government's duty to protect local music? What's in it for the local artists and music stations? We head to Cameroon to discuss how this hotly debated issue affects culture, creatives and bank accounts.

Image: DW

Which music drives Africa's heartbeat

Music is everywhere nowadays, yet it's not the same! What beats do people in Nigeria listen to? What’s the status of Ghana's music industry? And what's on the playlist in Kenya's matatus?

Image: DW

Bad Rap: Kenya's Kisuani Town

Kisauni Town in Mombasa is a tough neighborhood for most young people. Gangsterism is rife, but artist hip-hop Ohms Law Montana hopes to change this. His ‘acha gun shika mic’ initiative translates to "leave the gun and take up the mic".

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 06.05.2023 – 05:30 UTC

SAT 06.05.2023 – 14:30 UTC

SAT 06.05.2023 – 17.30 UTC

SUN 07.05.2023 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 07.05.2023 – 11:30 UTC

MON 08.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC

MON 08.05.2023 – 13:30 UTC

TUE 09.05.2023 – 22:30 UTC

DW Deutsch+

MON 08.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC

