Africa's media hit hard by COVID-19 crisis

The coronavirus pandemic is devastating the livelihoods of many journalists across the continent.

In normal times, reporters at the Nigerian independent radio network Dandal Kura International earn the equivalent of around $100 (€92) a month. Now the network has been forced to ask a third of their staff to stay at home and slashed their pay.

"We have about 57 staff members. We have asked 20 people not to come to work and we can only give [those staying at home] 20% of their salaries," explained the network's director, Faruk Dalhatu.

Dandal Kura is based in Maiduguri, the crisis-tested capital of Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria, once the stronghold of the terrorist group Boko Haram.

The station reaches a large audience, not only in northeastern Nigeria, but also in Chad, Cameroon and Niger – all countries where the Boko Haram is still active.

A lack of advertising is the reason for Dabdal Kura's dire straits. Even before the pandemic, the north of the country accounted for only 20% of Nigeria's total advertising budget.

"Now there is no advertising whatsoever," Dalhatu told DW, making it hard for the network to meet fixed costs like salaries and electricity.

"We are facing imminent and total collapse," he said.

Running on passion

The "Women Voices" newspaper in Liberia faces a similar situation.

"We really want to pay our workers well. I always talk about it," the newspaper's publisher Helen Nah Sammie told DW.

But advertising has dried up here, too and her outfit is operating at a loss, she said.

"Even the government, which used to advertise with us, is not advertising. They have debts with the media that they cannot pay," Sammie said.

The news director at Liberia's Truth FM, Oscar Mulbah, says the media was suffering before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

"I haven't taken pay for nearly six to seven months. Journalism in Liberia is just about the passion," Mulbah siad.

But, he points out, these problems have been worsened by the current crisis, when rigorous and truthful reporting is more important than ever.

Direct handouts not always welcome

In Niger, where the media has also been hit, the chief editor of the private radio and TV outlet Saraounia is placing his hopes on the recent relaxation of the lockdown.

"We expect many branches to slowly restart their operations. Especially the passengers transportation sector, which is a major advertising agent," Oumarou Gado told DW.

Djadi Mahamadou, a manager at Anfani, a privately owned radio and TV network, wants Niger's government to step in and help struggling media.

"You can't just tell companies to shut down and expect them go on supporting running costs by themselves. I am sure that they will help," he told DW.

Faruk Dalhatu in Nigeria also hopes for aid. But he rules out direct financial help from the government.

"If we are given any handouts, then somebody will try to budge into [Dandal Kura's] editorial independence," he said.

Dalhatu suggests authorities could rather support media by paying for educational programs and advertising related to the pandemic – but he is skeptical: "Some of Nigeria's private television and radio stations belong to politicians, so they are in the politicians' pockets, I am sorry to say."

Dandal Kura will not sell out, he promises.

Independent media coverage of the coronavirus pandemic is essential

Brain drain

The brain drain from media houses by respected journalists has picked up speed since the crisis.

In Liberia, many former reporters have switched to public relations or found employment with the government, further weakening the press.

Faruk Dalhatu in Nigeria puts it like this: "I don't feel optimistic. The global economy is suffering."

Oil prices, a main source of government menu in Nigeria, have fallen steeply this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Which means that the government's ability to help us is not really that great," Dalhatu said. "We are afraid, really."

Evelyn Kapdeh in Liberia and Boukari Salissou in Niger contributed to this article.