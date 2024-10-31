Africa's Kidnapping Crisis

Ten years after the abduction of the 'Chibok girls' and resulting #BringBackOutGirls campaign, we take a look at the issue of kidnappings across Africa.

In Nigeria abduction has a business run by so-called 'bandits'. In our Street debate we talk to one of the freed 'Chibok girls' and Nigerians who live with the threat of being abducted. And in Kenya we learn about political abductions.

Image: DW

Kidnapping in Northern Nigeria

Abduction in northern Nigeria has become a money-making industry, run by so-called 'bandits.' Armed groups carry out large-scale ransom kidnappings. So what has led to this crisis?

Street Debate: No end in sight for Nigeria's kidnapping crisis?

Kidnapping may be a business to some in northern Nigeria, but for those affected it is a nightmare. In our Street Debate, Edith Kimani talks to those who were abducted, including a survivor of the 'Chibok girl' abductions, and those who have had to negotiate with kidnappers to free their family members.

Image: DW

Nigeria's abductions: 'Local leaders gave the state conditions'

Security expert, Dr. Kabiru Adamu talks of why kidnappings are happening in Nigeria and what could be done to stop them.

Image: DW

Kenya: Raising a voice against forced disappearances

In the course of the Gen Z protests in Kenya, numerous young people were allegedly abducted by intelligence police units. The survivors are now raising their voices to persuade the state to take action against the suspected actions of its security forces.

The risks of being a journalist in Cameroon

Cameroonian journalist and whistleblower Paul Chouta was abducted and left for dead by unknown attackers in March 2022. His colleague Martinez Zogo was killed under similar circumstances in 2023. Today, Chouta is determined to seek justice for both himself and his friend.

