Africa's Influencer Culture

This week, we explore influencer culture and ask: Where’s the line between social responsibility and just making a living?

Image: DW

Is influencing just business?

Nigerian influencers are getting involved in party politics, sometimes by spreading disinformation. Can influencing ever truly be responsible?

Image: DW

Street Debate: The power of Nigerian influencers

Content creators wield influence far beyond their individual followers; they also shape social discourse. Should they also be responsible for keeping their followers informed? We caught up with some of Nigeria's leading social media influencers at Lagos' Eko Hotel for a rooftop street debate on the topic, hosted by Edith Kimani.

#FeesMustFall - What South Africa's students learn through their protests

What happened after South Africa’s #FeesMustFall protests? Nearly a decade later, The 77 Percent talks to former student protesters to find out how they view their efforts and their impact today.

Nakeeyat: Ghana’s young poet saving the environment

Nakeeyat shot to stardom in Ghana after winning a talent competition with her moving poetry. Now she’s using her way with words and passion for nature to inspire young people to plant trees and fight climate change.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 07.12.2024 – 05:30 UTC

SAT 07.12.2024 – 14:30 UTC

SAT 07.12.2024 – 17:30 UTC

SUN 08.12.2024 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 08.12.2024 – 11:30 UTC

MON 09.12.2024 – 07:30 UTC

MON 09.12.2024 – 13:30 UTC

MON 00.12.2024 – 19:02 UTC

TUE 10.12.2024 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5