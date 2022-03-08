Africans in Ukraine: A student fears for his life

Chinedu says:

"I am currently in Sumy. And right now, we don't have any means to go out. We have been stuck here. No movement, they keep bombing even though when they say 'cease fire' they are still shooting."

"You see, we don't have clean water, we don't have gas to cook. We don't have any foodstuffs again. We only eat biscuits sometimes, when we see biscuits, bread. No food in the stores again. We don't have anything again. Even this morning to my greatest surprise, my school provided three buses for only Chinese students, no buses for African students. Like I don't understand, are we not paying the same school fees? These people, they don't just value us at all, they just want us to stay here and die."