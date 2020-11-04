 African youth on legalizing marijuana | The 77 Percent | DW | 29.06.2022

The 77 Percent

African youth on legalizing marijuana

Hear from young Kenyans, Nigerians and South Africans on what legalizing marijuana means for medicinal use and the economic prospects.

Watch video 01:08

FILE - This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows cannabis plants growing at a greenhouse at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. A coalition of 25 local governments has filed a lawsuit against the California Bureau of Cannabis Control in an effort to invalidate regulations allowing delivery of commercial cannabis statewide. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) |

The 77 Percent - Should cannabis be legalized everywhere in Africa? 04.11.2020

Nigerian math whiz Tella Micheal has lightning fast equation solving skills.

Meet Nigeria's 'human calculator' 16.06.2022

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 09.06.2022

Jane Waithera. The 77 Percent Magazine #100 Sa, 12.02.2022 KW 0622 Breaking Stereotypes

Out of the shadows: Jane Waithera fights discrimination against people with albinism 09.06.2022

DW 77 Sendung

Namibia: The price of the genocide 22.06.2022

In our new series 'Digging Deep', we shed light on what it takes for Africans to get a degree from Northern Cyprus.

Northern Cyprus shatters dreams of African students 21.06.2022

DW The 77 Percent (Sendungslogo englisch)

The 77 Percent - The Magazine for Africa's Youth 16.06.2022

South Africas College of Magic in Cape Town doesn't just teach magic tricks — it also brings young people together.

The magic school inspiring young South Africans 16.06.2022

Blooming cannabis plant with white and yellow flowers, with trichomes, on a dark background. Cultivating medicinal marijuana

Malta approves legalizing recreational cannabis in EU first 14.12.2021

Though some countries in the EU have decriminalized cannabis, the island nation is the first to legalize recreational use and cultivation for adults. Germany and Luxembourg are expected to follow suit early next year.

Rauchen Drogen, Smoking drugs

A roundup of countries that permit recreational cannabis 15.10.2021

Germany's budding coalition is considering the legalization of cannabis. DW takes a look at a few countries that have already adopted a softer stance.