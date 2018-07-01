 African Union summit opens amid new Mali attack | News | DW | 02.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

African Union summit opens amid new Mali attack

African leaders have gathered in Mauritania's capital for talks on combating extremism ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit kicked off as an extremist attack killed four people in Mali.

African leaders gather for the 31 African Union summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania (Getty Images/A.O.M.O.Elhadj)

The 31st African Union (AU) summit opened in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott on Sunday focusing on ways to tackle corruption and extremism on the continent.

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz urged for a comprehensive approach to dealing with extremist attacks, as well as addressing the root causes of the violence.

"The success of this approach entails the integration of solutions to the imbalances and the economic and social shortcomings that push our young people to become radicalized," he said.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, whose country currently holds the AU presidency, said the organization will continue to support the people of Ethiopia, Nigeria and Mali who have been affected by extremist violence. "We regret the loss of innocent lives," Kagame said.

Smoke and flames rise from an armored vehicle in Gao, northwestern Mali, following an explosion (Getty Images/Stringer)

A suspected extremist attack targeting French forces in northern Mali killed four people on Sunday

Renewed violence in Mali

The summit comes as neighboring Mali experienced deadly extremist attacks over the past three days.

Three people were killed on Friday in a car bomb attack on the G5 Sahel force command post in the town of Sevare. The al-Qaida-linked Support Group for Islam and Muslims claimed responsibility for the attack.

Four Malian soldiers were killed on Saturday when their vehicle hit a land mine. An attack in northern Mali targeting French forces killed four civilians on Sunday and wounded over 20 people, including French soldiers.

Macron to meet with African leaders

During Sunday's summit, the leaders of the G5 Sahel states — Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad — reportedly met on the sidelines of the AU to prep for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

Macron will meet with the AU Peace and Security Council to discuss the fight against Islamic extremism on the continent, as well as ways to better finance peacekeeping and counterterrorism operations.

Over 40 African heads of state and government are taking part in the two-day summit, which will end on Monday. The leaders will also discuss promoting free trade between African countries as well as setting up a mechanism to return stolen money — which is largely placed in tax havens abroad.

rs/cmk (AP, AFP)

Watch video 00:52
Now live
00:52 mins.

AU calls for crackdown on African corruption

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Emmanuel Macron's mission in Africa: A new approach?

The French president's trip to Africa will attempt to demonstrate a new kind of politics as Macron seeks to break away from neocolonialism across the continent. (27.11.2017)  

The African Union 17 years on: success or failure?

The African Union has left its mark on the continent, although most observers agree that there is still room for improvement. (26.05.2018)  

Sahel zone: New operation to fight terrorism

Defense ministers from five countries in the Sahel region, as well as France, met in Paris in the latest push of joint anti-terrorism force in the fragile region. (16.01.2018)  

African countries agree to continental free trade area

The deal would create the largest free trade zone in the world by participating countries. The African Union has said businesses currently pay more to export to other African countries compared to outside the continent. (21.03.2018)  

EU doubles funds for G5 Sahel military anti-terror security force

The funding for the multinational G5 operation in West Africa's Sahel region is designed to stop Islamist insurgencies. The broader plan is to stop people having to leave the region. (23.02.2018)  

Mogadishu - city of extremes

Somalia's capital is both - a city of dispair and hope. Mogadishu has been ravaged by nearly 30 years of civil war but is now at the helm of rebuilding a failed state. (16.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

AU calls for crackdown on African corruption  

Related content

Mali UNH MINUSMA Niederländische Soldaten

Mali: French soldiers killed in attack 01.07.2018

French soldiers on patrol in troubled northern Mali were targeted in a bombing on Sunday, the third attack in the country in as many days. The attack claimed two French soldiers and wounded dozens.

Mali Angriff auf G5 Sahel Basis in der Stadt Sevare

UN central Mali G5 military base bomb and grenade attack leaves six dead 29.06.2018

A daylight attack by militants in Mali on a UN compound has killed at least six people. A car bomb and rocket-propelled grenades were met with return fire from G5 troops.

Mali Soldaten

Sahel force could tackle jihadists 'without antagonizing communities' 13.12.2017

A new African military force in the Sahel region could be operational in the next few months after donors pledged millions at a conference in France. Paul Melly from Chatham House talked to DW about the G5 Sahel force.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 