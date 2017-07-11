 African Union needs permanent Security Council seat — Ethiopia′s Abiy | News | DW | 05.02.2022

News

African Union needs permanent Security Council seat — Ethiopia's Abiy

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made the appeal for Africa to gain more power at the UN during his opening remarks at the African Union summit in Addis Ababa.

African Union meets in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wants Africa to have a greater voice at the UN peace body

The first African Union (AU) summit in two years got underway on Saturday with a demand that the continental body receive a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

The AU, which was formed 20 years ago to foster better cooperation across the continent, is meeting over two days in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to discuss recent coups and attempted power grabs. Also under discussion are the coronavirus pandemic, Islamist militancy, climate change, and ongoing conflicts, such as the one occurring in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Domingos Simoes Pereira, opposition leader in Guinea-Bissau, speaks to DW

In his opening remarks, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also called for the African Union to be given a more significant voice at the UN's international peace and security organization. Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 before escalating an armed conflict with Tigray rebels in 2020, serves as the host of the summit.

"Today, more than seven decades after the creation of the United Nations, Africa remains a junior partner without a meaningful input or role within the system of international governance," Abiy said at the outset of the pandemic-delayed talks.

The United States, Russia, China, Britain and France all have permanent seats on the Security Council, meaning that they can veto any drafted resolution.

Conflict Zone - Guest: Zadig Abraha - Ethiopia: Will human rights violations go unpunished?

UN renews plea for ceasefire in Tigray

Ethiopia's conflict between Tigray rebels and Abiy's forces was also high up the agenda for most nations in attendance. The war that began in November 2020 has drawn in outside involvement, created a dire humanitarian situation and threatened stability across the region.

In a video address, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres renewed his plea for a ceasefire in Ethiopia. He also called for the warring parties to allow access for humanitarian aid.

Another major concern was an outbreak of coups that have struck governments in Africa, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Sudan and Guinea. A coup was attempted in Guinea Bissau this week but ultimately failed.

AU Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat called the trend "a disaster."

The bloc has suspended Burkina Faso and Sudan in the wake of military takeovers.

The AU chair said the security situation called for "more active inter-African solidarity."

  • Skiier Shannon Abeda from Eritrea lifts his ski goggles at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang and smiles

    Beijing 2022: Africa's winter athletes go for glory

    Shannon Abeda (Eritrea) - Alpine Skiing

    Abeda’s parents fled Eritrea for Canada in the 1980s, where Abeda grew up. Like many young Canadians, he was mad about ice hockey. But, because his parents thought the game too dangerous, he switched to Alpine skiing. Since 2011, Abeda has represented Eritrea at ski races, including at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang, where he became the first Eritrean to compete at the Winter Olympics.

  • Carlos Maeder from Ghana carries his skis near a mountain hut draped with a Ghanaian flag

    Beijing 2022: Africa's winter athletes go for glory

    Carlos Mäder (Ghana) - Alpine Skiing

    Born in Ghana's Cape Coast, Mäder was adopted as a three-year-old by a family in Switzerland. At 43, he is the oldest competitor at the Beijing Olympics. Mäder has no coach and is going to the Olympics as a "one-man team." His message? "In sports, it's not only about winning. I want to show young people that with the right attitude, you can achieve anything."

  • Mialitiana Clerc from Madagaskar competes at a skiing event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

    Beijing 2022: Africa's winter athletes go for glory

    Mialitiana Clerc (Madagascar) - Alpine Skiing

    A French family living in the Alps adopted the 20-year-old as a young child. She learned to ski and now competes at European and World Cup events. Clerc's goal for her second Olympic Games after PyeongChang? "I want to be considered one of the world's best skiers and aim to achieve a top 40 finish."

  • Mathieu Neumuller, skier from Madagascar

    Beijing 2022: Africa's winter athletes go for glory

    Mathieu Neumuller (Madagascar) - Alpine Skiing

    Madagascar’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony is Mathieu Neumuller. The 18-year-old son of a French father and Malagasy mother competes in Slalom and Giant Slalom, like teammate and fellow Olympian Mialitiana Clerc. He’s targeting a top 30 finish. Skiing is in Neumuller’s blood: his father is a ski instructor.

  • Cross country skier Samuel Ikpefan from Nigeria during a long distance ski event

    Beijing 2022: Africa's winter athletes go for glory

    Samuel Ikpefan (Nigeria) - Cross Country Skiing

    The 30-year-old hails from the French Alps and is a former French junior Sprint champion. After battling to crack the stacked French national team, Ikpefan almost gave up the sport before deciding to represent his father's native Nigeria instead. "I'm proud to represent an African nation at the Olympic Games," he says.

  • Skier Yassine Aouich from Marokko competes during a skiing event in Italy

    Beijing 2022: Africa's winter athletes go for glory

    Yassine Aouich (Morocco) - Alpine Skiing

    Aouich lives in northern Morocco's Atlas Mountains. At an altitude of 1,650 meters (5,413 feet), his hometown Ifrane is so close to ski slopes that the 31-year-old can train from home. He is the eighth Moroccan to compete at the Winter Olympic Games. His motivation: "I promised my son that I would make it to the Olympics. So, I had to do it!"

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


jsi/dj (dpa, Reuters)

