African Union leadership: Who can fix Africa's problems?

Despite mixed reviews at home, Kenyan political heavyweight Raila Odinga is a contender to be Africa's top diplomat. What do people in Kenya think? And what about the other candidates?

As the African Union (AU) is preparing to elect its next commission chairperson in February. Three key contenders are now in the spotlight to fill Africa's top diplomatic seat.

One is Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, a seasoned diplomat who is used to navigating the shadows of power. He's up agaionst Madagascar's former Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato, an economist promising to reshape the whole continent's image.

But leading the race is Kenyan political heavyweight Raila Odinga, a political warrior who must still reckon with unfinished battles at home.

Each of the men has a different vision for the continent, and each claims to bring the required experience to the job. But who among them can truly say he's got what it takes to steer Africa through its next chapter?

Odinga's legacy: Division in Kenya but support across Africa

Odinga is one of the most recognizable political figures in Kenya — his name evokes passion and division in equal measure.

A former prime minister, the 80-year-old is regarded as a fearless champion of democracy by those who are loyal to him. To his critics however, he is a political relic: a five-time presidential contender who has mastered the art of losing and refusing to fade away.

While Odinga has struggled to win over voters in Kenya, his experience in peace negotiations and infrastructure development across the rest of Africa has earned him credibility beyond his native nation's borders.

His tenure as the AU's High Representative for Infrastructure saw him advocate for major projects like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the establishment of regional transport corridors.

But can he lead the AU when his own country remains divided on his leadership?

Former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga entered the race as the chairperson of the African Union Commission almost six months ago Image: Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images

Unpopular with the Kenyan youth

Odinga's domestic critics argue that his close ties to former Kenyan administrations and his recent rapprochement with President William Ruto — however reluctant at heart — show that he is more focused on his political survival than truly proving a sense of transformational leadership.

On the streets of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, opinions on Odinga differ more than ever.

"I think his popularity has been declining, which came to its worst point last year during the Finance Bill demonstrations," says Eugene Omar, a Kenyan programmer, when asked about his impression of the octogenarian politician.

Omar also told DW that he feels that Odinga has lost touch with the people, especially among the country's youth, who he says share his skepticism about Odinga's bid for the AU leadership.

"People really felt let down that he joined President Ruto's side, while most of the country's youth had decided that it was time for a change. So at this point, I wouldn't know why he's so popular for the AU seat, while most of his countrymen do not trust him."

In fact, a majority of Kenyans say they are against Odinga's bid, while some, like media expert Keit Silale, believe he still is the right man for the job.

"His extensive experience in governance and diplomacy, including his past roles as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development, kind of position him as a capable candidate to address the continent's challenges," she told DW.

"His ability to navigate complex political landscapes would also prove valuable in resolving some of the continent's pressing challenges."

Dozens of people died during months of youth protests in Kenya in 2024 Image: Thomas Mukoya/REUTERS

Youssouf: diplomacy as a strength and foundation

At 59-years-old, Djibouti's Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf is two decades Odinga's junior, and has been serving as his country's chief diplomat for just as long.

Youssouf brings a deep understanding of African geopolitics to the leadership contest: From brokering peace in the Horn of Africa to balancing relationships with global superpowers, he has positioned his nation as a critical player in Africa and beyond.

His AU vision is ambitious: stronger security policies, deeper regional integration, and a more assertive Africa on the world stage.

His track record includes negotiating partnerships with major global powers while maintaining Djibouti's strategic importance as a host to multiple foreign military bases.

Djibouti's Minister for Foreign Affairs Mahmoud Ali Youssouf is familiar with navigating diplomatic channels - but is that enough to get the job? Image: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

Balancing all these responsibilities is what inspired Kenyan banker Kevin Sewe to vouch for Youssouf over his fellow countryman, Odinga.

"The position requires someone with energy, a young person, someone who can traverse the continent from the Sahel region to Sudan to DRC, and therefore most likely, I see the Djiboutian guy a better candidate," Sewe told DW.

However, critics highlight that Djibouti's human rights record and its apparent lack of democratic processes could prove to be potential stumbling blocks for Youssouf.

Djibouti has been ruled by President Ismail Omar Guelleh since 1999 with little political opposition, leaving many wondering whether Youssouf brings the required sense of independence to the table to lead Africa's top institution rather than prioritizing the interests of his home government.

As Mahamat Moussa Faki's chairmanship over the African Union Commission ends, the race for the top job appear to become tighter by the day Image: John Thys/AFP

Randriamandrato: Only economics can fix Africa

At 56, Richard Randriamandrato is the youngest name who has thrown his hat into the ring. Madagascar's former foreign minister is an economist by training and is not really regarded as an established political heavyweight.

But Randriamandrato first and foremost believes that numbers, not political speeches, hold the key to unlocking the continent's future potential.

He envisions an AU driven by financial independence, regional trade, and sustainable development rather than endless diplomatic wrangling, arguing that Africa must break free from its dependence on foreign aid, push for stronger economic integration, and invest in local industries to secure long-term stability.

Follow the money: Richard Randriamandrato believes that economic strength is key to solving African's biggest problems Image: JONATHAN HORDLE/AFP

But is this expertise enough to give him the leading edge? Unlike Odinga and Youssouf, critics say that Randriamandrato lacks the deep political and diplomatic understanding that the job might require, and the fact that he isn't as deeply connected politically might also cost him points.

Some question his vision as too ambitious; but in an institution where power and influence often outweigh policy, it remains to be seen whether an economist can nevertheless manage to outmaneuver seasoned politicians.

Who can fix Africa's problems?

While each contestant might bring strengths and weaknesses to their job interviews in Addis Ababa, the AU will have to pick a candidate who can address the long list of crises in Africa.

Wars in countries like Sudan and Congo, hostile military regimes in West Africa, economic instability and debt in impoverished nations in central Africa and beyond, migration crises in the Maghreb, and mitigating the effects of climate change across the continent are just a few of the issues that are likely to keep returning to the AU's top diplomat's desk in coming year.

As AU member states prepare to vote, they must consider which of the candidates' strengths is most relevant to the position: political influence, diplomatic skill, or a bold economic vision?

Political analyst Josphat Kamanya noted that the next chairperson must have the skills to tackle all these issues head-on: "We need new thinking and we need modern thinking."

Whether it will be a seasoned statesman, a cunning strategist, or a staunch economist, whoever gets to lead Africa into the future will certain have their work cut out.

Edited by: Sertan Sanderson