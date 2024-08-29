African nations want a seat at the UN Security Council

African countries are urging reforms and a seat at the UN Permanent Security Council. Despite the Security Council's contribution to peacekeeping missions in the continent, Africa has been underrepresented for decades.

In an exclusive interview with DW, Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera stressed an issue that many of his African counterparts have for years: the underrepresentation of African countries on the UN Security Council.

"We've been pushing for a reconsideration so that Africa becomes a bona fide participant around the table, particularly in the [UN] Security Council," Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera told DW in an exclusive interview. "I raise those questions every time I've had a chance to speak up."

The council consists of five permanent members: Russia, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and France. They all wield veto power, meaning each of the six countries can unilaterally vote to stop a resolution to protect its national interest, even if the others have approved. The remaining 10 seats are non-permanent and are allocated regionally.

Africa has just three seats on the 15-member council, which are currently occupied by Sierra Leone, Algeria and Mozambique. But considering African nations comprise 28% of UN members, many countries have opined the lack of representation on one of the UN's most prestigious bodies.

Calls to expand the Security Council have been growing recently. African countries aren't the only ones that want more representation. While there's a general sense that the council needs to reform, discussions have bogged down over differences on how much to expand the group, what countries to include, and what powers it should have.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Permanent seats for Africa: A distant dream?

On August 12, the UNSC held a crucial meeting to address Africa's historical underrepresentation. Sierra Leone's President, Julius Maada Bio, told the Security Council that after decades of seeking a bigger voice in the United Nations' most powerful body, Africa "cannot wait any longer."

"Africa demands two permanent seats in the UN Security Council and two additional non-permanent seats, bringing the total number of non-permanent seats to five," Bio emphasized, adding that "the African Union will choose the African permanent member. Africa wants the veto abolished."

"However, if UN member states wish to retain the veto, it must be extended to all new permanent members as a matter of justice."

Bio heads the African Union's committee of 10 heads of government, known as C-10, which is seeking to reform the Security Council. He has been particularly vocal this year, as Sierre Leone currently holds the council presidency for August as a non-permanent member.



Permanent members of the UNSC, like the US and UK, have veto powers and can block UN resolutions Image: Fatih Aktas/Anadolu/picture alliance

Why Africa has been under-represented

Critics argue that the current Security Council structure is outdated and unjust. In the longstanding debate over Africa's representation, analysts say it is clear that Africa's 54 countries play a vital role in the global peace effort, but the council, in its current construction, stifles the continent's voice.

"We cannot accept that the world's preeminent peace and security body lacks a permanent voice for a continent of well over a billion people — a young and rapidly growing population — making up 28% of the membership of the United Nations," Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, said at a UN Security Council meeting earlier this month.

"Nor can we accept that Africa's views are undervalued on questions of peace and security, both on the continent and worldwide," Guterres added.

Guterres also noted that over 40% of UN peacekeepers are in Africa, stressing that in times of crisis and geopolitical division, African countries are often amongst the first to champion peace, multilateral solutions and adherence to international law and the UN charter.

"But African efforts and contributions are not matched by Africa's representation."

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio has vigorously pushed for reforms at the UNSC to include permanent seats for Africa Image: Lev Radin/zuma/IMAGO

What does the Security Council do?

Set up in 1945 to maintain peace after World War II, the Security Council can levy sanctions, deploy peacekeeping missions, and pass legally binding resolutions. Its composition reflects the post-war power structure when most of Africa was under European colonialism.

UN member countries have floated varying ideas for changing the council, but any move to accommodate Africa would likely stir pressure to consider other proposals. The United States, for instance, backs adding permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, among others.

Malawi's president seeks UN Security Council reforms To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu