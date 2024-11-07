African leaders hope Trump's win leads to closer cooperation

Leaders in Africa have joined other heads of state around the world in congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his win. Most Africans are optimistic about the new US president.

Donald Trump has made a major political comeback, four years after he left the White House. Many African leaders are now looking forward to working closely with President-elect Trump and strengthening ties between their countries and the US.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was one of the first African leaders to congratulate Trump on his victory.

"I look forward to working together to further strengthen the relationship between our two countries during your term," he wrote on X. formerly Twitter.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed his country's willingness to collaborate with the new US administration, saying, "Zimbabwe stands ready to work with you and the American people to build a better, more prosperous, and more peaceful world."

In a statement signed by Nigeria's special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu said "Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace and address global challenges that affect our citizens."

In South Africa, Freeman Bhengu, national coordinator for the Sofasonke Party in South Africa, told DW he was happy that Trump had won because has the "same ideology as South Africa in terms of borders and illegal migration."

"It gives us a backbone, it gives us more strength to also fight the issue of illegal immigration here in South Africa," he added.

Eric Matthews, a resident of Johannesburg, said poverty was rife in South Africa and hopes Trump's management of the US economy will have a positive knock-on effect on the value of South Africa's currency, the rand.

"We hope that as president, he will do something about the dollar and the rand situation because here in South Africa we feel it whenever things are changing [in the US]," Matthews told DW.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to "continuing the close and mutually beneficial partnership" between his country and the US.

Many Africans optimistic about Trump win

Africans have also been reacting to the results of the US election on social media. Most have said it's a great win for the US, and that Trump will end the world's ongoing wars. Others, meanwhile, said the victory occurred simply because Trump didn't have a better opponent, and that Americans are not yet ready to let a woman lead the country.

Before Kenyan President William Ruto reacted to Trump's victory, the country's impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua posted his congratulations on X. He called the win "one of the greatest political comebacks of our generation."

Having lost his seat as vice president only two years into office, there are rumors Gachagua is looking to make a political comeback and that Trump, who was impeached twice during his first term, could be something of an inspiration.

US election: Why Donald Trump is so popular in Nigeria To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

However, with Trump's win, African countries are also concerned that the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) will not be extended after it's set to expire in 2025.

AGOA trade pact hangs on the line

Analysts have said the renewal of the AGOA, a US-Africa trade pact which allows duty-free, quota-free access for African exports to the US, may face significant hurdles under a Trump administration, given his previous demands for increased market access for US goods.

Julien Paluku Kahongya, the trade minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is organizing next year's AGOA forum in Kinshasa, said they will work with the Trump administration to ensure that his country and, in particular, its businesses benefit from AGOA to the fullest.

"Under the administration of the new President Donald Trump, we will work for the success of this great forum. It will allow the DRC to demonstrate investment opportunities available, and improve the country's image so that we can attract enough investment to the country," he told DW

Other leaders from across Africa also offered their congratulations to Trump and shared hopes that the new US president will keep up engagement on the African continent.

Edited by: Sarah Hucal