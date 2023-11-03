African Economies in Crisis

How are young Africans managing to stay afloat in today's economy? We asked youths from around the continent.

As the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine impacted job markets, global energy and food prices, we find out how this has impacted Africa's youths. We also meet the Mombasa local who paints intricate mandalas and Zanzibari musician, Siti Amina, who takes us around her city, Stone Town.

Image: DW

Coping with Kenya's high cost of living

As Kenya grapples with high costs of living, young entrepreneurs are struggling to find their footing in the business world. From moving, to having to dig deeper to keep their businesses afloat, Edith Kimani met some young Nairobians who are finding ways to cope with the situation.

Image: DW

Street Debate: Why oil-rich Nigeria can still not fuel its economy

Fuel shortages, inflation and high levels of poverty have plagued Nigeria in recent years. The 77 Percent travels to Lagos, where Edith Kimani meets young Nigerians who tell her how they view Nigeria's economy and why people in the oil-rich nation are still struggling to make ends meet.

Image: DW

Vox pops: How Africa's youths see their economies

A global economic slump, local corruption scandals, economic mismanagement and high levels of inflation have impacted countries across Africa. We asked youths from South Africa, Uganda and Ghana about their outlook on the economy.

Image: DW

Vox pops: Expert opinions on Africa’s economy

Young Entrepreneurs Sherif Ghali and Paulina Adjei tell DW what steps are necessary to deal with the current economic conditions. They are both associated with AGYLE - which builds a bridge between young German and African managers and establishes a sustainable business network.

Image: DW

The artist behind Mombasa's magnificent mandalas

Mariam Suleiman, a self-taught visual artist from Mombasa, creates stunning mandalas. Drawing on the cultural and artistic melting pot of the Swahili coast, the 27-year-old now canvases the city's most visited sites.

Image: DW

My City: Stone Town

Nowhere in the world is quite like Zanzibar's Stone Town. The old part of the town is still brimming with history and Swahili culture. The musician and tourism ambassador, Siti Amina takes us through her beloved town.



