Africa: Repopulating endangered rhinos

Dianne Hawker in South Africa
March 20, 2024

When a Southern white Rhino breeding business in South Africa went bankrupt, a conservation NGO stepped in. Over the next 10 years, it plans to rewild all of the 2,000 animals currently held in captivity that it purchased.

