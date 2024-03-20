Africa: Repopulating endangered rhinos

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaAfrica: Repopulating endangered rhinosTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaDianne Hawker in South Africa03/20/2024March 20, 2024When a Southern white Rhino breeding business in South Africa went bankrupt, a conservation NGO stepped in. Over the next 10 years, it plans to rewild all of the 2,000 animals currently held in captivity that it purchased.https://p.dw.com/p/4dvT3Advertisement