Africa rhinos: 'Sigh of relief' as numbers rebound

Some rhinoceros species have showed an uptick for the first times in a decade, conservationists report. But illegal killings remain a threat across the continent.

Rhino populations across Africa have been increasing over the past year, numbers from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) show.

The number of rhinos living in Africa at the end of 2022 was estimated at over 23,000, representing a 5% increase from the year before according to the IUCN .

The group said growing numbers show that measures to protect rhinos were having an impact, but warned of the continued threat of poaching.

The importance of Africa's rhino population

Keeping rhino populations healthy is crucial to ensure biodiversity, conservationists say. "They create habitats for other species, providing opportunities for future global restoration and rewilding options," the IUCN explained in a statement.

Rhinos also drive tourism and are thus an important economic factor for local people according to experts.

Recent numbers show Africa's white rhino population has experienced growth for the first time in a decade. The species has been "brought back from the brink of extinction," environmentalists at the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) have said.

"With this good news, we can take a sigh of relief for the first time in a decade. However, it is imperative to further consolidate and build upon this positive development and not drop our guard," said Michael Knight of the IUCN.

Working together to save the black rhino To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Asian rhinos at risk of extinction

The rebound in Africa's rhino populations brings global estimates up to around 27,000 — still a far cry from the more than 1 million that lived in Africa alone just 150 years ago according to WWF figures.

Rhino populations around the world have been heavily decimated by decades of poaching. Over 500 rhinos have been illegally killed in Africa in 2022, as their horn is still highly sought after as a medicine in many Asian countries.

Asia is also home to the two most endangered species, the Javan and Sumatran rhino. Less than 80 individuals remain of each species.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier