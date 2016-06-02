Africa revives push for reparations for colonial-era wrongs

There is a renewed campaign by African countries for reparations to be paid by European countries for the transatlantic slave trade and other colonial-era wrongs committed centuries ago.

The slave trade — which affected millions of Africans — was the largest forced migration in history and one of the most inhumane.

The exodus of Africans was spread to many areas of the world over a 400-year period but reparations still haven't taken place — and the process has been slower than many Africans had expected.

Ghana's crumbling castles are a grim reminder of its slave trade past Monuments of shame Cape Coast Castle – now a World Heritage Site – is one of about forty forts in Ghana where slaves from as far away as Burkina Faso and Niger were imprisoned. This former slave fortress could hold about 1,500 slaves at a time before they were loaded onto ships and sold into slavery in the New World in the Americas and the Caribbean.

Ghana's crumbling castles are a grim reminder of its slave trade past Dreadful dungeons At Cape Coast Castle, slaves were shackled and crammed in the dank dungeons. There was no space to lie down and no sanitation, with human waste littering the floor. Slaves could spend up to three months confined in these miserable conditions before being loaded onto ships.

Ghana's crumbling castles are a grim reminder of its slave trade past Condemned cells Male captives who revolted or were deemed insubordinate ended up in the condemned cells – a pitch-black room where slaves were left to die in the oppressive heat without water, food or daylight. Rebellious women were beaten and chained to cannon balls in the courtyard.

Ghana's crumbling castles are a grim reminder of its slave trade past Military might These now silent cannons are a reminder of the military might of the British who used Cape Coast Castle to hold slaves for 140 years. It's estimated that between the late 17th and early 19th centuries, some three million West African slaves were shipped from here.

Ghana's crumbling castles are a grim reminder of its slave trade past Slave castle Fort Christiansborg, also known as Osu Castle, sits in the lively township of Osu in Ghana’s capital, Accra. It was built by the Danish, who originally traded in gold, then in slaves. The slave trade was so successful that they had to expand the castle to almost four times its original dimensions.

Ghana's crumbling castles are a grim reminder of its slave trade past Door of no return On the seaboard side of the coastal slave castles was 'the door of no return', a portal through which the captives were lowered into boats and taken to the slaving ships anchored further out at sea. Four in 10 did not survive the tortuous voyage. Those who made it across the Atlantic alive would never set foot in their homeland again.

Ghana's crumbling castles are a grim reminder of its slave trade past Danish shame Erected in 1784, the crumbling ruins of Fort Prinzenstein in Keta, east of the Volta River, are a reminder of Denmark's role in the transatlantic slave trade. As the first slave-trading country to abolish the practice in 1792, Denmark's barbaric involvement in shipping an estimated 120,000 slaves to the former West Indies is often glossed over.

Ghana's crumbling castles are a grim reminder of its slave trade past History of shackles It is easy to walk past this nondescript building in Ghana's capital Accra for anyone not aware of its historical significance. Built by the British as a trading post in 1673, Fort James was also used to hold slaves. It has a true history of chains – it was also used as a prison until 2008.

Ghana's crumbling castles are a grim reminder of its slave trade past Dark history Built in 1482, Elmina Castle on Ghana's Cape coast is the earliest European structure erected in sub-Saharan Africa. Originally Portugese, it was later captured by the Dutch, who used it as a base for the Dutch slave trade with Brazil and the Caribbean. Under the flag of the Dutch West Indies Company, around 30,000 slaves a year passed through Elmina until 1814 when the Dutch abolished slavery. Author: Divine Agborli



Reparations 'long overdue'

Ghana's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, this week revived the push for slavery and colonial retribution.

"No amount of money can restore the damage caused by the transatlantic slave trade and its consequences which has span many centuries, but nevertheless it is now time to revive and intensify the discussions about reparation for Africa," Akufo-Addo said at a summit on reparations and racial healing in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana was one of the points of departure for many of those enslaved in West Africa and, for the Ghanaian leader, the time for reparations for colonial crimes and slavery is "long overdue."

Africa deserves formal apology

Some European nations that played key roles in colonial crimes and slave trade have hesitantly in recent years rendered an apology for their actions.

President Akufo-Addo said "the entire continent of Africa deceives a formal apology from European nations that were involved in the slave trade, the crimes and damage it has caused to the population, psyche, image of the African the world over."

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery Remembering ancestors 50-year-old Abdul Sumud Shaibu shows a picture of his grandfather on his smartphone. "Look at his height," he says. "My ancestors were giants. Strong and well built." Some of his ancestors even fought against slave hunters, Shaibu says. Sometimes they won but not every time. Losing meant a lifetime of slavery.

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery On the way to Portugal Slave trade in West Africa flourished long before the first slaves were sold to the United States of America. By the end of the 15th century, Portuguese ships were bringing African slaves to the country. Occupied by the Europeans in the following decades and centuries, the African west coast turned into a hub for slave export.

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery Transatlantic triangular trade The system was called triangular trade because major European powers brought goods such as weapons, textiles or alcohol to the West African coast, to be traded for slaves. From Africa the ships would sail to America, where the slaves were exchanged for coveted raw materials such as tea, coffee or cotton. These goods were then shipped back to Europe.

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery Cruel slave voyages The living conditions during the journey across the Atlantic, the so-called Middle Passage, were inhumane. All the space available on the slave ships was used down to the last centimeter. The slaves were literally stacked on top of each other. They were chained and did not get enough food or water. Sick slaves were simply thrown overboard to keep infections from spreading.

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery Work on the cotton fields In the "New World" the slaves were forced to work on cotton and sugar cane plantations. While the owners of the plantations were wealthy, the slaves remained poor. Living conditions for these slaves were harsh. Others worked in the cities as longshoremen or in the household of their owners. Many were used by the mining industry. Punishments and abuse were prevalent.

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery Shackled and branded For many slaves violence was a part of their everyday life. They were whipped, had to wear shackles and were marked with branding irons. Their so-called "owner" could decide whether they were allowed to enter into a relationship. Slaves had no rights and could only hope to be released at some point. These shackles are exhibited today in a museum in the Ivory Coast.

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery Millions of Africans enslaved The transatlantic slave trade reached its peak in the 18th century. West Africans accounted for about two thirds of African slaves brought to America. This map shows the coastal ports from which the ships set sail. It is not known how many Africans exactly were enslaved. Estimates point to 40 million people.

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery German slave traders The Elector of Brandenburg, Friedrich Wilhelm, had the "Groß Friedrichsburg" colony built on today's Ghanaian coast. Ghana was called "Gold Coast" at the time of the slave trade. From there the Brandenburgers took part in the triangular trade, shipping about 30,000 slaves from 1685 on to the so-called "New World".

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery Honoring the dead In Adidwan, a village in Ghana's Ashanti region, Nana Assenso visits the grave of his great-uncle Kwame Badu. His relative was named in memory of an ancestor who long ago was sold as a slave. Since then, the name has been passed on through the generations in the family. Nana Assenso's son is also called Kwame Badu.

Ghana: Commemorating 400 years of slavery The Nuhalenya Ada memorial An installation by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto Bamfo in the village of Nuhalenya Ada commemorates the enslaved ancestors. Although the British banned the slave trade in 1808 and this ban was confirmed by the Congress of Vienna in 1815, slavery wasn’t really abolished until around 1870. Today, the ruins of the former slave fortresses on Ghana's coast are a reminder of this era. Author: Clarissa Herrmann



At this week's summit, participants from across the world agreed to solidify one continental strategy to ensure that Africans get the needed compensation and justice due them for the devastating effects of the transatlantic slave trade on the continent.

The African Union — which has often been criticized for doing very little to ensure that reparations happen and very quickly — is pushing back.

John Ikubaje, who works at the AU commission, told DW that the continental organization deserves a bit of credit instead, for the key roles it has been playing in recent successes in reparation negotiations by some African countries and the return of stolen artefacts.

"The issues of reparative justice did not start today, it started long time ago and African Union has been doing a lot in this regard," he said.

According to Ikubaje, "reparation has been one of the focus [of the African Union] and you know actually what is happening on the continent in recent time, in terms of return of artefacts, they are not unconnected with the African Union declarations in terms of the themes of the year."

Sengbe Pieh: The slave who fought his way back home

Very little progress in reparations

Germany this year accepted to pay Namibia €1.1 billion ($1.3 billion) as reparation for genocide committed during its colonial-era occupation of the country.

That was after the European nation returned skulls of people murdered during the Namibian genocide a century ago. Tens of thousands of Namibians were slaughtered between 1904 and 1908.

Germany at the time colonized the Southern African nation and was responding to an anti-colonial uprising. The victims were from the Herero and Nama people who were indigenous Namibians.

A ceremony was performed in Berlin in August 2018 at a church service to hand over the remains to the descendants of the Herero tribe.

Berlin was accused of taking too long to formally apologize for massacre. It had for years refused to accept responsibility and apologize. In 2016, Germany finally said it was prepared to apologise in principle.

Germany also last month also returned some stolen artefacts to Nigeria. Belgium also returned remains of Democratic Republic of Congo's independence hero — Patrice Lumumba to the family for proper burial.

The Gambia: migrants, slavery and hopes for democracy Back in The Gambia On April 4, 169 Gambian migrants returned home voluntarily. They had left The Gambia, in many cases more than a year ago, with the intention of reaching Europe. Their journey was cut short in Libya, where many were arrested and detained, often under dire conditions.

The Gambia: migrants, slavery and hopes for democracy "Slave market" According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Gambians have reported that they were subjected to torture and lack of food while in detenion in Libya. Some have described the emergence of a "slave market," with captors demanding they call their families to ask for money in return for their release.

The Gambia: migrants, slavery and hopes for democracy Rescued and returned With the help of the IOM and the Gambian government, some Gambians were able to walk free from Libyan detention centers. The returnees arrived at the airport in Banjul, the capital of this small West African country, and queued to obtain emergency passports and a small amount of money to get them home.

The Gambia: migrants, slavery and hopes for democracy Desperate journey Had they made it onto a trafficker's boat, as was their intention, they would have faced a perilous journey across the Mediterranean - most likely in an overcrowded rubber boat. More than 5,000 people are estimated to have drowned during such journeys in 2016.

The Gambia: migrants, slavery and hopes for democracy Democracy in The Gambia In December 2016, long-term ruler Yahya Jammeh was ousted by opposition candidate Adama Barrow (pictured). Jammeh resisted, but eventually fled after West African troops threatened to remove him by force. This was seen as the beginning of The Gambia's transition to democracy. Peaceful, multi-party parliamentary elections followed in April 2017.

The Gambia: migrants, slavery and hopes for democracy No right of asylum? Gambian migrants who have made it to Europe are now facing the threat of deportation. Gambians currently make up the third-largest group of African refugees in Germany, but if The Gambia is designated a "country of safe origin," their applications for asylum might be rejected.

The Gambia: migrants, slavery and hopes for democracy Step by step There are high hopes for the future of a democratic The Gambia. However, the country's authoritarian past - including reports of prison torture and the detention of opposition figures - still needs to be addressed. The EU has pledged 75 million euros to support Gambia's return to democracy and boost the economy. Author: Rachel Stewart



The search for a king's remains

Rwanda is also now making a case for the return of the body of their former King Yuhi Musinga who was exiled in 1931 to neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo where he died.

His body was never seen nor returned to Rwanda for burial and Rwanda has accused the former colonial masters of having taken the remains of the king to Belgium.

King Yuhi Musinga was deposed mainly for refusing to collaborate with the Belgians as well as refusing to be baptized in the Roman Catholic Church.

After negotiations between the two countries, some artifacts have been returned to Rwanda by Belgium. But now Rwanda has asked Belgium to return the remains of the king.

Andre Ntagwabira, a researcher at Rwanda cultural heritage academy told DW that it is sad that no one knows where the king's remains are.

Namibia: The price of the genocide

"As a researcher of Rwanda cultural heritage academy, I have had the privilege to conduct and work with researchers, curators and conservators from Belgium museums and other scientific institutions which have partnerships with Rwanda cultural heritage academy," Ntagwabira said.

"Among those I asked, they all checked in their museum's collections and none has found King Musinga's body."

For blogger Kelly Rwamapera, the onus is on Belgium to produce the king's remains.

"Of course one has to blame this on the Belgians, the colonizers because they are the ones who banished him they knew where he was and he died so they had all his information they should be knowing where his body is," Rwamapera told DW.

"Because when one says they have the body, it's true they really have the body all evidence points to them."

Consolidating and solidifying the struggle

John Ikubaje from the AU's secretariat, the African Union Commission, said that "these are developments that the African Union is working on and will continue to work with different stakeholders that are working along that line" to get justice for Africa.

He said beyond the return of artefacts, compensations and apologies for the past crimes the AU's current structures and major policy programs are to ensure that Africa moving forward doesn't remain subservient to the West.

But there are some activists who say retribution will mean the pulling down of existing global structures that continue to keep Africa beneath the rest of the world.

Professor Horace Campbell, a renowned peace and justice scholar based in the United States, told DW that structures and systems that promote racial capitalism must be disbanded.

"We need new structure that treats all Africans and all humans as human beings and there should be no hierarchy of human beings," he said.

According to Campbell, "the European Union, the European development bank, the European investment bank, the German government itself has to retreat from ... theories that separate Europeans from other human beings in the world."

Examining Germany’s brutal history in Namibia

'Legacy of enslavament'

For years campaigns for compensations for colonial-era crimes have been scattered.

British playwright, Esther Armah, who heads the Armah Institute of Emotional Justice, told DW that the continent of Africa must push harder on all fronts and avoid any loose ends in the campaign for reparations and social justice.

"So we need to fight harder, do more, engage together but we also must remember that part of the legacy of enslavement is how we see each other and how we treat each other as global black people," Armah said.

For her, social healing is also key to make up for the damages caused centuries ago.

Modern-day slavery Illegal workforce Despite the fact that slavery is prohibited worldwide, modern forms of the sinister practice persist. More than 40 million people still toil in debt bondage in Asia, forced labor in the Gulf states, or as child workers in agriculture in Africa or Latin America.

Modern-day slavery Sold, threatened, exploited Human trafficking is big business, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. Sectors such as construction or mining exploit almost exclusively men, while victims of forced prostitution and exploitation in private households tend to be women. But something they all have in common: they are coerced into working through threats, the use of violence, or fraud. Most cases go unreported.

Modern-day slavery When children are enslaved Because of poverty parents may sell their children as labor. That's often the case in Lake Volta, Ghana, where children are forced to work for fishermen. Parents are told their children will get to do an apprenticeship. But in reality, they're kept as slaves in appalling conditions. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO) there are around 10 million child slaves worldwide.

Modern-day slavery Child brides One in five girls is wed before she turns 18, according to the UN Children's Fund UNICEF. Not all of these marriages are forced arrangements. But every year millions of underage girls are forced into marriage before the age of 15. In many cases they're taken out of school and essentially live as unpaid laborers in their spouse's home. Many report physical and sexual abuse in the marriage.

Modern-day slavery Locked up All over the world, girls are exploited as house slaves — by their own family or by strangers. Poverty-stricken families may be promised that their children will get the chance to go to school. But once they're taken, these girls are locked inside the house and forced to work 12-14 hours a day. Many also suffer sexual abuse. The number of unreported cases is high — even in industrialized nations.

Modern-day slavery Millions held in debt bondage Under this form of slavery, victims are forced to work to pay off a debt. Often the debts continue to pile up, even if the whole family toils for 10 hours a day at the brickworks, or in their owner's quarries, fields or mines. Often the debts are also inherited by children. The ILO estimates there are around 30 million people working as debt slaves, most of them in India and Pakistan.

Modern-day slavery Nowhere to turn Illegal migrants are especially vulnerable to exploitation, regardless of where in the world they are. They often have nowhere to claim rights, usually cannot speak the local language, and don't know where they can turn for help. It's not clear how many illegal migrants work in agriculture in Europe alone. But many live in abysmal conditions as they slave away for well below the minimum wage.

Modern-day slavery Born into slavery The descendants of African slaves in Mauritania are called "Haratin." Although slavery is officially banned in the northwestern African country, people are still inherited or sold as property there. An estimated 600,000 women, men and children in Mauritania are currently exploited as domestic workers or in the agriculture sector. That's one-fifth of the population. Author: Helle Jeppesen, Natalie Muller



"Africa needs emotional justice because we have to do our emotional work which is about severing how whiteness sees us and that impacting how we see each other," she said.

'Hope keeps us alive'

The African Union is now assuming a key role in formulating a continental framework and strategy that would guide the process of achieving anticipated reparatory justice for historical injustices moving forward.

Makmid Kamara from the Africa Transitional Justice Legacy Fund said this posture and strategy from the continental body should lead to much gains in the shortest possible time.

"The only person that should not be optimistic is the person that is dead," Kamara told DW.

"Hope is what keeps us alive, and like you mentioned the Namibia example, people have been engaging, people have been campaigning, some people have dedicated their lives to this call. So we are hopeful and determined to continue this campaign for reparative justice and healing."

Some European nations have only apologized for the past crimes but continue to be hesitant in paying monies as reparations. There is still a long way to go, though, for Africa to get what it really yearns for.

Alex Ngarambe in Kigali, Rwanda contributed to this article.

Edited by Keith Walker