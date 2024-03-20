Africa: Repopulating endangered Rhinos to ensure Eco-Balance

Nature and EnvironmentAfricaAfrica: Repopulating endangered Rhinos to ensure Eco-BalanceTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentAfricaDianne Hawker03/20/2024March 20, 20242000 rhinos are set for a major relocation back into the wild in Africa. With an estimated 16,000 across the continent, protecting these species is vital for ecosystem. DW reports from South Africa on this conservation effort.https://p.dw.com/p/4dvT3Advertisement