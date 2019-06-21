 Africa Cup of Nations roundup: Uganda start with unlikely win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations roundup: Uganda start with unlikely win

Uganda have kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-0 win over DR Congo, drawing level with hosts Egypt on 3 points in Group A, while a late Nigeria goal edged out Burundi. Guinea face Madagascar later.

Afrika-Cup 2019 | DR Kongo v Uganda (Getty Images/AFP/J. Soriano)

DR Congo 0-2 Uganda
(Kaddu 14', Okwi 48')

Uganda hadn't won a game at an Africa Cup of Nations in more than 40 years going into Saturday's early game in Cairo. If history's anything to go by, it could prove quite the positive omen. Back in 1978, Uganda's last win was in a semifinal before finishing as runners-up.

Both goals were products of set pieces. Patrick Kaddu's was a near-post header from a corner, and the striker just missed another good headed chance moments later. Just after the break, Emmanuel Okwi flicked on a free kick and whether intentionally or otherwise, lobbed the DRC's keeper, Ley Matampi. 

Afrika-Cup 2019 | DR Kongo v Uganda (Getty Images/AFP/J. Soriano)

Uganda's second left Ley Matampi in no-man's-land

Not considered likely to survive Group A by the bookmakers, who preferred the chances of Egypt and DRC, Uganda put themselves in with a strong shout of reaching the last 16. Egypt won the opening game against Zimbabwe 1-0 on Friday. 

Nigeria 1-0 Burundi
(Ighalo '77)

The Super Eagles left it late despite being clear favorites against Burundi.

But Burundi, in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time, put up a valiant display — even pressing for an equalizer after Odion Igahlo finally broke the deadlock. The striker, who plies his trade in China at club level, had only just come off the bench. Ola Aina was heavily involved in the build-up, dribbling into a dangerous area and then setting up Ighalo with a sumptuous back-heel. Igahlo kept his nerve to finish.

Afrika-Cup 2019 | Nigeria v Burundi | Odion Ighalo (Reuters/M. A. El Ghany)

Igahlo joined the fray only around three minutes before opening his account

Madagascar, another team that have reached the tournament phase of the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time this year, kick off their campaign against Guinea in the third and final game of the day.

msh/mds (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Hosts Egypt beat Zimbabwe in AFCON opener

Egypt have started their Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe. Dominant for much of the match, the favorites struggled to break down outgunned but well-drilled opponents. (22.06.2019)  

Related content

BG Afrika-Cup neue Telente Sekou Koita

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Young, lesser-known talents to watch out for 21.06.2019

Every major international tournament offers young, lesser-know talents a chance to shine on a bigger stage. Here we take a look at some of the African emerging stars to keep your eyes on at the 2019 AFCON.

WM 2018 - Deutschland - Schweden 2:1 Gerald Asamoah

Gerald Asamoah on Africa Cup of Nations 2019: When games are on, 'the streets are almost empty' 20.06.2019

Born in Ghana, Gerald Asamoah came to Germany as a child and went on to play in the Bundesliga and for Germany. He spoke to DW about the Africa Cup of Nations and why African players are in such high demand.

Afrika-Cup 2015 | Pokal

2019 Africa Cup of Nations — what you need to know 19.06.2019

The 32nd installment of the competition will be the biggest yet. Much has changed, a series of top stars are competing, and more than a few teams have realistic chances of winning it all.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  