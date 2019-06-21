Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Young, lesser-known talents to watch out for

Sekou Koita, striker, 19, Mali / FC Liefering

Sekou Koita of Mali (pictured above) moved to Europe by joining FC Liefering of Austria's second tier in 2018, but was later loaned to Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberg. His strong performances at the U20 World Cup in Poland (three goals, three assists), earned him a spot in Mali's full national team for the AFCON, where Koita will be hoping to continue his upward trajectory.

Jonathan Nahimana, goalkeeper, 19, Burundi / Vital'O FC

In Burundi, the 19-year-old Nahimana is already considered a national hero. Facing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Gabon in Burundi's final qualifying match, the goalkeeper pulled off numerous saves to secure a 1-1 draw — and the country's first ever appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations. He is remarkably agile despite his height (190 cm, 6'3") and no matter how Burundi fare in Eqypt, Nahimana promises to be one of the team's key players.

Wajdi Kechrida, defender, 23, Tunisia / Etoile du Sahel

Wajdi Kechrida is a right back with good pace, a feel for a good one-two and is a good passer and crosser of the ball. Despite the death of his brother just before the Tunisian team's departure for Egypt, Kechrida chose to fly with the Carthage Eagles rather than attend the funeral, something that speaks for a certain strength of character.

Wajdi Kechrida missed his brother's funeral to fly to Egypt

Hicham Boudaoui, midfielder, 19, Algeria / Paradou AC

At a recent press conference, Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi described Hicham Boudaoui as the Algerian Jean Tigana. Quite a compliment, as anybody who followed the French national team in the 1980s will know what a key part of the "magic square" Tigana was. Coming through the ranks at Paradou AC, a club renowned for its youth-development ,Boudaoui has all the tools. Don't expect him stay in Algeria for much longer.

Baher El Mohamady, defender, 22, Egypt / Ismaily

Capable of playing both on the right and in central defense, El Mohamady is a technically gifted player with a physical presence, who has been making himself indispensable for Egypt. Two years ago, he turned down offers to move to Greece. Now he's attracted interest from clubs both in England and Belgium and he is now looking ready to move abroad.

Baher El Mohamady has attracted interest from England and Belgium

Rodrigue Kossi, midfielder, 19, Benin / Club Africain

Blessed with outstanding athletic qualities, Rodrigue Kossi Fiogbe is also a very good passer of the ball in the ilk of his favorite player, Toni Kroos. Having joined Tunis-based Club Africain last summer, Kossi is gradually getting more playing time at one of Africa's largest clubs. This could be a breakout tournament for the youngster.

Marc Lamti, defender, 19, Tunisia / Bayer Leverkusen U19

Nobody in Tunisia had even heard of Lamti when coach Alain Giresse gave him his first international cap at a friendly in Iraq just prior to AFCON. It only took 10 minutes for the defender, who can also play in the midfield, to convince Giresse to take the German-born Lamti to Egypt. A good passer and ball-winner, expect Lamti to get a lot of playing time in the tournament.

Marc Lamti should get a lot of minutes in Egypt

Farouk Miya, midfielder, 21, Uganda / HNK Gorica

What Mo Salah is to Egypt, Farouk Miya is to Uganda. The captain of the Cranes has already scored 22 goals in 55 appearances. He is the real spearhead of the national team. Miya's nickname is "Muyizi Tasubwa," which in Luganda [one of Uganda's languages] means "a hunter who cannot miss." Expect him to use this tournament to attract the attention of a bigger club than the Croatian side HNK Gorica.

A good AFCON could help Farouk Miya move on to a bigger European league

Meschak Elia, forward, 22, DRC / TP Mazembe

Meschak Elia led the Democratic Republic of the Congo to victory at the 2016 African Nations Championship (a tournament involving only Africans playing their club football on the continent), where he was voted the tournament's best player. Unfortunately, though, the forward has not been able to live up to that billing since. However, Elia is coming off a good season at TP Mazembe, having used his pace to his advantage. Even if his game remains a bit predictable, he does have real potential — AFCON is a good opportunity to prove that he can live up to it.