Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Tunisia in trouble after two games

Tunisia 1-1 Mali

(Khazri 71' - Samassekou 60')

Tunisia had to save a draw against a strong Mali side that Moussa Marega nearly dragged to victory.

Wahbi Khazri had the two best chances of a relatively muted first half. The playmaker rattled the post with a free kick before later firing wide from an unmarked position.

Somewhat against the run of play, Mali took the lead when Mouez Hassen fluffed Diadie Samassekou's corner and it ended in the net.

Tunisia looked a little shocked, but Khazri was determined not to be denied. The Saint-Etienne midfielder stepped up to take a free kick near the edge of the area and thanks to a wicked deflection, he helped level the scores for Tunisia.

Marega nearly won it late, but this time Hassen was on hand to deny the striker. Tunisia have two points from their first two games and have underwhelmed, considering they were tipped as having an outside chance of winning it all.