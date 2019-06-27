 Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The surprise package from Madagascar | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: The surprise package from Madagascar

Madagascar have been the pleasant surprise package of this Africa Cup of Nations. Having cruised into the round of 16, they are now set to face a team that finished third in the group stage.

Afrika-Cup 2019 | Madagaskar vs. Nigeria (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

Madagascar's 1-0 win over Nigeria was one of the surprises of the tournament

Those who know him, will know that Gernot Rohr is a kind man. However, the way the Nigeria coach heaped praise on his opponents on Sunday evening after an upset defeat to tournament debutants Madagascar was generous even by his standards.

"There's no shame in losing to them. They are strong, they have a great coach and can still go a long way in the tournament," the German-Frenchman said.

It'shard to overstate what a surprise it was that Madagascar beat Nigeria 2-0 on Sunday to take first place in Group B. After all, Madagascar's national team have only existed since 1947 and had never previously qualified for the finals of a major tournament. Indeed, they haven't always been model citizens, having been barred from the 1998 tournament after withdrawing from qualifying for the 1996 edition.

History after the anniversary catastrophe

"We are so proud. It's a dream come true. It is a gift to the people of our country, all of whom are watching us. And maybe it's a bit of a consolation for last Wednesday's disaster," Marco Ilaimaharitra said.

The 23-year-old, who plays his club football for RC Charleroi in Belgium was alluding to a stampede that broke out during festivities to celebrate Madagascar's national holiday in the capital, Antananarivo, last week that killed 16 and left many more injured – just hours before the national team's 1-0 victory over Burundi last Thursday.

No professional league in the country

The former French colony has been independent since 1960, but links with its former colonial power remain close, particularly when it comes to football.

"Anyone from Madagascar who wants to make it in football goes to France,” said Faneva Andriatsima, who earns his living playing for Clermont-Ferrand of France's second division.

Fußball Africa-Cup Madagaskar bejubelt Achtelfinaleinzug (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

Coach Nicolas Dupuis (second from left) is the mastermind behind Madagascar's newfound success

Madagascar, known more for its rare species of animals than anything else, has no national football league. Things have improved somewhat since the former head of the country's FA, Ahmad Ahmad, became president of the African Football Confederation (CAF) in the spring of 2017, but there is still a lot of catching up to do, particularly in terms of finances.

Footballers are no better off than the rest of the population, most of whom are forced to get by on less than a (US) dollar a day. In the weeks leading up to the Africa Cup of Nations, Andriatsima sold some 600 team jerseys just to buy equipment required for training.

Moonlighting coach

In Egypt, though, head coach Nicolas Dupuis' men have the chance to do something special. Because the 51-year-old Frenchman, who took charge of the side in March 2017, doesn't earn enough to pay the bills by coaching Madagascar, he also has a second job, coaching French fourth-division outfit FC Fleury.

"Both teams are close to my heart. You have to organize things carefully to manage to do both. But working  at both locations also inspires me," said the former sweeper,  who never got beyond the lower leagues, either as a player or coach.

But now he and his national team are in the round of 16 in Africa's biggest sporting event and can look forward to facing a team that finished third in the group stage.

"We can just go out there and play. The lads are growing closer and closer together. We're like one big family," Dupuis said. Like a surprisingly successful family.

Watch video 01:42

Africa Cup debutant Madagascar is euphoric

DW recommends

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: 'I expect Nigeria to win it all,' says Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria made a big impact in the 1990s, but have failed to build on their golden era. Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Jay-Jay Okocha spoke to DW about his glory days and the current Super Eagles team. (20.06.2019)  

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Young, lesser-known talents to watch out for

Every major international tournament offers young, lesser-know talents a chance to shine on a bigger stage. Here we take a look at some of the African emerging stars to keep your eyes on at the 2019 AFCON. (21.06.2019)  

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: A Nigerian star hoping to make history with Tanzania

Tanzania have to be the biggest underdog at the Africa Cup of Nations. Now, coached by a former Nigerian star, the East African team is set to face Kenya in a highly anticipated battle between neighbors. (25.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Africa Cup debutant Madagascar is euphoric  

Related content

Africa Cup 2019 | Senegal v Algerien

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Algeria beat Senegal, Madagascar's fairytale continues 27.06.2019

Despite having Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly, Senegal weren't able to overcome Algeria. Madagascar's sheer presence at the tournament is remarkable, but being here it isn't enough for Nicolas Dupuis' side.

Africa Cup | Kenia - Tansania

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Victor Wanyama's final against his best friend 29.06.2019

Kenya's game against Senegal on Monday is a final of sorts. The winner will make the knockout rounds. The nation is hoping Victor Wanyama, the idol of a generation, can guide them to victory.

Fußball Afrika Cup: Senegal-Tansania

Africa Cup of Nations 2019: A Nigerian star hoping to make history with Tanzania 25.06.2019

Tanzania have to be the biggest underdog at the Africa Cup of Nations. Now, coached by a former Nigerian star, the East African team is set to face Kenya in a highly anticipated battle between neighbors.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  