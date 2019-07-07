Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Shootout win sends Algeria into semifinals

Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria (Algeria win 5-4 on penalties)

(Feghouli 20', Kodija 62')

Algeria needed extra-time and penalties to book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semifinal after a thrilling quarter final tie.

Les Elephants looked sharp early and saw an early Max Gradel effort tipped onto the post by Rais M'Bolhi. Yet it was Algeria who broke the deadlock, profiting from some questionable defending with Sofiane Feghouli sweeping home Ramy Bensebaini's cross.

Boasting a narrow lead at the break, Algeria were gifted a golden opportunity to double their advantage soon after the restart. After being brought down by goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo in the box though, Baghdad Bounedjah could only hit the bar with his resulting penalty.

Galvanized by the miss, the Ivory Coast pushed went in search of an equalizer which came courtesy of Jonathan Kodija who found the bottom corner with the first goal Algeria had conceded at AFCON 2019. Premier League aces Riyad Mahrez and Wilfried Zaha both spurned chances to win the game in normal time, but in the end it took extra time and penalties to decide a pulsating quarterfinal.

After the Wilfried Bony saw his spot kick saved, the Ivory Coast were handed a lifeline when Algeria's Youcef Belaili struck the post. However, when Serey Die followed suit with the final penalty, Algeria were left to celebrate booking semifinal date with Nigeria.